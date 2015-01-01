पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान निधि:राजस्थान के 10 लाख से अधिक किसानों को नहीं मिल पाई किसान सम्मान निधि की छठी किस्त

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • आधार और आवेदन पत्र के नाम में भिन्नता सहित कई खामियां

आरिफ कुरैशी| प्रदेश के 10 लाख से अधिक किसान प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि की छठी किस्त प्राप्त नहीं कर पाए हैं। कारण, किसानों की ही मामूली लापरवाही के चलते यह किस्त अटकी है। अब अगले महीने से अगली किस्त किसानों के खातों में डाली जाएगी।केंद्र की पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि वेबसाइट पर इस योजना के तहत लाभान्वित हाेने वाले विभिन्न प्रदेशों के किसानों का ब्यौरा जारी किया गया है।

इसमें यह भी जानकारी है कि किस प्रदेश से कितने किसानों के खातों में छठी किस्त नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। वेबसाइट पर जारी लिस्ट में हालांकि सबसे अधिक उत्तर प्रदेश के किसान हैं। पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के तहत 6000 रुपए की रकम में से 2000 की छठी किस्त फंड ट्रांसफर ऑर्डर जनरेट होने के बावजूद खातों में नहीं पहुंची। इधर अभी तक राजस्थान के 10 लाख से अधिक किसान अगस्त से नवंबर की किस्त से वंचित हैं। इस समय तक राजस्थान के कुल 71 लाख 78 हजार 826 किसानों ने योजना के तहत रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था।

इसमें से 60 लाख 98 हजार 379 किसानों को भुगतान हो गया। भुगतान का प्रतिशत करीब 85 प्रतिशत है। लेकिन 10 लाख से अधिक अधिक किसानों को इसका भुगतान उनके खातों में नहीं पहुंच पाया। इसलिए नहीं मिल पा रही राशिखाता अमान्य होने के कारण अस्थायी रोक या जो खाता संख्या दिया गया वो बैंक में मौजूद नहीं था।

यह भी हो सकता है बैंक पी एफएमएस यानी सार्वजनिक वित्त प्रबंधन प्रणाली में रजिस्टर्ड नहीं था। किस्त न मिलने की एक वजह यह भी हो सकती है कि नेशनल पेमेंट कारपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया में आधार सीडिंग नहीं हुई हो।सुधारी जा सकती हैं गलतियांवेबसाइट पर ही गलतियों को सुधारने के लिए ऑप्शन भी है।

किसान वेबसाइट (https://pmkisan.gov.in/) पर जाकर एडिट आधार डिटेल्स ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें। यहां पर आधार नंबर अपलोड करें। अगर किसान का केवल नाम गलत है यानी कि आवेदन और आधार में जो नाम है दोनों अलग-अलग है तो इसे ऑनलाइन ठीक किया जा सकता है।तीसरी किस्त अगले महीने से: दिसंबर से मार्च तक की अगली किस्त दिसंबर से खातों में भेजी जाएगी।

