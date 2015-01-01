पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम:दीपावली पर 5 हजार से ज्यादा इंजीनियर्स और तकनीकी कर्मचारी नहीं लेंगे छुट्टी,डिस्कॉम तकनीकी कर्मचारियों को देगा एक करोड़ रुपए ओवरटाइम

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली पर्व पर उपभोक्ताओं को निर्बाध रोशनी मिले, इसलिए अजमेर डिस्कॉम लगातार तीन दिन तक बिना छुट्टी काम करेगा। आगामी 13 से 15 नवंबर तक डिस्कॉम के पांच हजार से ज्यादा इंजीनियर्स और तकनीकी कर्मचारी लगातार काम करेंगे। प्रबंध निदेशक वीएस भाटी ने बताया कि डिस्कॉम ने तकनीकी कर्मचारियों को दीपावली का तोहफा देते हुए करीब एक करोड़ रुपए का ओवरटाइम भत्ता देने का भी निर्णय किया है।सभी अधीक्षण, अधिशासी, सहायक व कनिष्ठ अभियंताओं को निर्देशित किया गया है कि वह तकनीकी कर्मचारी मय वाहन व बिजली ठीक करने के उपकरणों सहित सेवाएं देने के लिए तैयार रहें।

डिस्कॉम क्षेत्र में 4216 तकनीकी कर्मचारियों की ओवरटाइम ड्यूटी लगाई है। इससे तकनीकी कर्मचारियों को 47 हजार 106 घंटों का ओवरटाइम भत्ता दिया जाएगा, जिससे अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम पर एक करोड़ रुपए का वित्तीय भार आएगा।

अजमेर में इनकी लगाई ड्यूटी
अजमेर में 220 केवी जीएसएस मदार पर दिनेश सिंह अधिशासी अभियंता (ग्रामीण) अजमेर, जीएसएस ब्यावर पर वीडी दुबे अधिशासी अभियंता (ब्यावर) तथा जीएसएस सुभाष नगर पर एसएम मौर्य अधिशासी अभियंता (सतर्कता) की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। शीना सौंद सहायक अभियंता तथा भूपेंद्र सिंह को नियंत्रण कक्ष हाथी भाटा में लगाया गया है। जीएसएस कोटड़ा पर सीएल खटीक सहायक अभियंता, जीएसएस छावनी

ब्यावर पर एससी फुलवारी सहायक अभियंता, जीएसएस मदार पर नासिर अहमद मंसूरी सहायक अभियंता, जीएसएस हाथीभाटा पर एससी बैरवा सहायक अभियंता, मदस विश्वविद्यालय पर विजय पाल सिंह सहायक अभियंता, स्काडा सेंटर मदार पर मीना मानवानी कनिष्ठ अभियंता एवं किरण मातवा कनिष्ठ अभियंता को ड्यूटी पर लगाया गया है।

