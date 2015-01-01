पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम की पहल:दीवाली पर साढे चार हजार से ज्यादा घर होंगे रोशन

अजमेर10 मिनट पहले
घरेलू कनेक्शन शिविर का निरीक्षण करते प्रबन्ध निदेशक।
  • घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी करने के लिए लगाए शिविरों में मिली राहत

अजमेर डिस्कॉम दीपावली से पूर्व सभी योग्य आवेदकों को घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी कर देगा। घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी करने के लिए लगाए जा रहे शिविरों में तीन दिन में साढ़े चार हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी किए गए हैं।

अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने पुष्कर में घरेलू कनेक्शन शिविर का निरीक्षण किया। बाद में सभी जिलों और उपखण्डों में शिविरों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की। शिविर के पहले ही दिन में 1838 लंबित कनेक्शन जारी किए गए। दूसरे दिन भी 1700 में ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी हुए हैं। तीसरे दिन 1 हजार से ज्यादा कनेक्शन जारी किए गए। प्रबन्ध निदेशक ने अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए कि दीवाली से पूर्व सभी लंबित घरेलू कनेक्शन जारी कर उपभोक्ताओं को लाभ पहुंचाए।

गौरतलब है कि अजमेर डिस्कॉम के 11 जिलों के सभी सहायक अभियंता कार्यालयों में शिविर आयोजित किए गए। जिन आवेदको के कनेक्शन सर्विस लाइन से ही होने है, उन्हें उसी दिन शिविर के माध्यम से कनेक्शन जारी किये जा रहे है एवं जिन आवेदको के लाइन वर्क का कार्य करना है, उन्हें दीवाली पूर्व कार्यादेश जारी कर कनेक्शन जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।

