मां-बेटी आनासागर झील में कूदी:अजमेर में मां-बेटी झील में कूदी, मां की मौत, बेटी का इलाज जारी; जयपुर से गईं थी

अजमेर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेटी मेरुनिशां को झील से बाहर निकाला गया। जो फिलहाल कुछ बताने की हालत में नही थी।
  • मां की पहचान जयपुर निवासी अमीना के रूप में हुई, जबकि बेटी का नाम मेरुनिशां है

बुधवार दोपहर अजमेर की आनासागर झील में कूदकर मां-बेटी ने जान देने की कोशिश की। आसपास के लोगों ने तुरंत दोनों को झील से बाहर निकाला। लेकिन, तब तक मां की मौत हो चुकी थी। जबकि बेटी को इलाज के लिए जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया। वारदात के कारणों का खुलासा नही हुआ है। दोनों मां-बेटी जयपुर की रहने वाली बताई जा रही हैं।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, मां की शिनाख्त जयपुर निवासी अमीना के रूप में हुई है। जबकि बेटी का नाम मेरुनिशां है। दोनों यहां घूमने के लिए आई थी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि आए मां-बेटी ने अचानक अपने बैग रखे और आनासागर झील में छलांग लगा दी। कुछ लोग दोनों को बचाने के लिए झील में कूदे। इस दौरान पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों को बाहर निकाला।

दोनों को एंबुलेंस के जरिए अजमेर के जेएलएन हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया। जहां मां को चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं, बेटी का इलाज जारी है। फिलहाल, घटना के कारणों का पता नही चल पाया है। बेटी के बयान के बाद ही पूरी घटना के बारे में पता चल पाएगा।

