अजमेर:मुस्लिम समुदाय ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया ईद मीलादुन्नबी, कोविड-19 के चलते 65 साल में पहली बार जुलूस नहीं निकला

अजमेर20 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर। मुस्लिम समुदाय ने हर्षोल्लास से ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर केक भी काटा गया।
  • घरों में नियाज दिलाकर तबर्रुक तकसीम किया, अकीदतमंदों ने अपने स्तर पर किए लंगर

पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहब के यौमे पैदाइश का पर्व ईद मिलादुन्नबी शुक्रवार को हर्षोल्लास से मनाया गया। कोविड-19 के चलते 65 साल में पहली बार अजमेर में जुलूस नहीं निकला। अकीदतमंदों ने अपने स्तर पर लंगर का आयोजन किया और घरों में नियाज दिला कर तबर्रुक तकसीम किया गया। कुछ जगहों पर केक भी काट कर बांटा गया।

महफिल-ए-मिलाद हुई। सलातो सलाम पेश किया। आशिकान-ए-रसूल नए कपड़े पहने और कपड़ों पर इत्र लगाया। विलादत की खुशी का इजहार अकीदतमंदों की ओर से बाजारों व घरों की सजावट कर किया। दरगाह के पास चिश्तिया मार्केट, अंदरकोट और लंगर खाना गली आदि क्षेत्रों में भी विशेष सजावट की गई है। मसाजिद पर भी विशेष रोशनी की गई है। घरों पर नबी की आमद के नारे लिखे झंडे लगाए गए हैं। गुब्बारों व विशेष लाइटों से घरों में सजावट की गई है।

जश्ने ईद मिलादुन्नबी के खास मौके केक काटा गया
गरीब नवाज वेलफेयर सोसायटी की औऱ से दरगाह बाजार में सर्वधर्म समाज की ओर से देश मे अमन चैन शांति के लिए दुआ की गई। सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष दिलीप सिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि केक काटा गया और सभी को बाटा केक के साथ खजूर के पैकेट व बिस्कुट के पैकेट बांटे गए। इस मौके पर दरगाह के ख़ादिम सैयद फखर काज़मी चिश्ती, काजी नसरुद्दीन चिश्ती, सैयद रागिब चिश्ती, नूर मोहम्मद क़ादरी, रियाज़ अहमद मंसूरी, सरदार भजन सिंह, फरीद भाई, सज्जी मैथ्यूज, किशन गिरी, पप्पू इलाहाबादी आदि मौजूद थे

