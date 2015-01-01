पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुपाेषित:काेराेना में नव्या काे मिला नवजीवन, जांच हुई ताे तीन साल की मासूम कुपाेषित निकली

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम की टीम काे मिली थी जानकारी, कुछ माह से लगातार कम हाेता जा रहा था वजन

मसूदा के ब्यावर राेड निवासी एक तीन साल की बालिका काे नया जीवन मिला है। चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने मासूम की जांच की ताे वह कुपाेषित निकली। सीएमएचओ की टीम ने तुरंत बच्ची काे अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। तकरीबन 15 दिन अस्पताल में रहने के बाद अब वह स्वस्थ है। मसूदा ब्लाॅक के चिकित्सक डाॅ. गाैरव ने बताया कि उनकी टीम गत माह क्षेत्र में सर्वे कर रही थे।

इसी दाैरान उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि मसूदा की फस्ट आंगनबाड़ी में आ रही तीन साल की बच्ची नव्या का वजन पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार कम हाेता जा रहा है। नव्या काे देखने पर लगता ही नहीं था कि वह तीन साल की है। राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम के तहत नव्या का चयन किया गया। चिकित्सकाें की एक टीम नव्या के घर पहुंची। यहां नव्या की मां इंद्रा से उसकी गतिविधियाें व खान पान काे लेकर जानकारी ली गई।

इंद्रा ने बताया कि उसे कुछ समय से भूख ही नहीं लग रही है। कुछ खिलाते भी हैं ताे वह खाना नहीं खाती। इस कारण लगातार उसका वजन कम होता जा रहा है। शरीर में शक्ति ही नहीं बची। जांच में सामने आया कि उसके पेट में लगातार दर्द रहता है। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय बात करने के बाद यहां से एक टीम काे नव्या के घर भेजा गया।

राष्ट्रीय बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम की टीम की में डॉ. रजनी मीना, डॉ. गौरव परिहार, हेमंत सेन ने जांच की। नव्या की जांचें करवाई गई ताे पता चला कि वह कुपाेषण का शिकार है। आंगनबाड़ी से सीधे उसे कुपोषण उपचार केंद्र ब्यावर भेजा गया। चिकित्सकाें एक टीम लगातार उसके उपचार काे लेकर अजमेर से फीडबैक ले रही थी। 15 दिन एडमिट रहने के बाद नव्या का वजन बढ़ने लगा है।

पहले से उसके स्वास्थ्य में काफी सुधार है। नव्या की तरह ही चिकित्सकाें की टीम ने माेयणा के आंगनबाड़ी निवासी एक और बच्चे अरमान की स्थिति देखी वह भी कुपाेषित निकला। उसे भी भर्ती करवाया गया है। दाेनाें की स्थिति में अब सुधार है। दाे कुपाेषित बच्चे मिलने के बाद चिकित्सकाें की टीम ब्यावर उपखंड में एक्टिव हाे गई है। वहां पर अब जल्द ही विशेष अभियान चलाकर ऐसे बच्चाें काे चिह्नित किया जाएगा।

