स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:नया पशु चिकित्सालय भवन तैयार, स्मार्ट सिटी याेजना के तहत बनने वाला पहला भवन 15 तक हैंडओवर

अजमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1.17 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से बना

स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत शास्त्रीनगर में नया पशु चिकित्सालय भवन बनकर तैयार हाे चुका है। रंगरोगन सहित अन्य फिनिशिंग वर्क जारी है, आगामी 15 फरवरी तक इस भवन काे पशु चिकित्सालय विभाग काे हैंडओवर कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद नया बाजार स्थित पुराने पशु चिकित्सालय काे यहां शिफ्ट किया जाएगा।

नया बाजार के दुकानदाराें, यहां आने वाले ग्राहकाें और सैलानियों के लिए पुराने पशु चिकित्सालय के स्थान पर पार्किंग बनाई जानी प्रस्तावित है। शिफ्टिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेने के साथ पार्किंग का कार्य प्रारंभ हाेगा।

मालूम हाे कि नया पशु चिकित्सालय भवन 1.17 कराेड़ की लागत से बनकर तैयार हुआ है। यह भवन स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तैयार हाेने वाला पहला भवन हाेगा। संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. वीणा प्रधान, नगर निगम आयुक्त व स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के एसीईओ डाॅ. खुशाल यादव सहित अन्य अफसराें ने मंगलवार काे पशु चिकित्सालय, किंग एडवर्ड मेमाेरियल, ताेपधड़ा स्कूल औैर अकबर के किला का निरीक्षण किया।

अफसराें ने स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत हाे रहे कार्याें की जानकारी लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। संभागीय आयुक्त ने पशु चिकित्सालय काे तैयार कर इसी माह संबंधित विभाग काे हैंडआेवर करने के लिए कहा है।

नए पशु चिकित्सालय में मिलेंगी यह सुविधाएं

  • पशु चिकित्सालय में दाे ऑपरेशन थिएटर हैं। स्माॅल औैर लार्ज दाेनाें तरह के एनीमल्स के लिए यह ऑपरेशन थिएटर बनाए गए हैं। लाॅर्ज में ऊंट, हाथी जैसे विशालकाय जीवाें का इलाज किया जा सकेगा।
  • एक्स-रे रूम, डिस्पेंसरी, साेनाेग्राॅफी रूम, गायनिक रूम औैर रेबीज डाॅग्स आउट डाेर यूनिट भी इस अस्पताल का हिस्सा है। अत्याधुनिक तकनीक पर आधारित मशीनरीज लगाई गई हैं।
  • अस्पताल में दाे प्रयाेगशालाएं हैं। वहीं 6 चिकित्सकाें के लिए अलग-अलग कक्ष औैर शाैचालयाें की व्यवस्था है। ओपन पार्किंग की भी सुविधा है।
