कर्फ्यू की सख्ती:शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू की सख्ती से होगी पालना,रात्रि 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है : कलेक्टर

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
मदार गेट पर एसपी-कलेक्टर ने बाजार का निरीक्षण किया।
  • जिला कलेक्टर राजपुरोहित ने एसपी के साथ लिया शहर का जायजा

जिला कलेक्टर और एसपी ने कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए शहर में लगाए गए रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू की पालना के लिए एसपी के साथ रविवार को शहर के मुख्य बाजारों व मार्गों का निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के निर्देश के अनुसार अजमेर में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए रात्रि 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है।

इस दौरान सभी बाजार, ऑफिस और सामान्य व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां बंद रहेंगी। सिर्फ उन्हीं गतिविधियों को अनुमति रहेगी जिन्हें राज्य सरकार द्वारा कर्फ्यू से मुक्त रखने की अनुमति दी गई है। जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस की टीम ने दरगाह बाजार, नया बाजार, पुरानी मंडी, स्टेशन रोड, मदार गेट, पृथ्वीराज मार्ग, वैशाली नगर सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया।

सभी जगह 8 बजे तक व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां बन्द पाई गई। कर्फ्यू की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित मिली। उनके साथ एसपी कुंवर राष्ट्रदीप भी माैजूद थे। जिला कलेक्टर ने आमजन से आग्रह किया है कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करें। मास्क और दो गज की दूरी के नियम तय हैं। इनकी पालना करें और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें।

कोरोना अब खतरनाक दौर में आ रहा है, संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है, वैक्सीन आने तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, अतः नियमों का पालन करें। जिले में धारा 144 लागू है। पांच से ज्यादा व्यक्ति कहीं एकत्र नहीं हों। इस अवसर पर प्रशासन व पुलिस के अधिकारियों को भी कर्फ्यू की सख्ती से पालना के निर्देश दिए गए। निरीक्षण के दाैरान नगर निगम आयुक्त डॉ खुशाल यादव और एडीएम सिटी विशाल दवे भी उपस्थित थे।

