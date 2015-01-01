पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकारी उपेक्षा:21 सरकारी कॉलेजों में एक भी उर्दू लेक्चरर नहीं, असि. प्रोफेसर के 918 पदों में से मात्र 5 ही उर्दू के

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उर्दू लेक्चरर नहीं
  • सरकारी काॅलेजों में उर्दू के स्वीकृत कुल 61 पदों में से 28 रिक्त, भर्ती के बाद भी 23 पद रहेंगे खाली

(आरिफ कुरैशी). प्रदेश सरकार उर्दू के साथ इंसाफ नहीं कर पा रही है। पहले स्कूली शिक्षा में उर्दू की उपेक्षा हुई, अब कॉलेज शिक्षा निदेशालय में निकाली गई सहायक आचार्य पदों की भर्ती में भी उर्दू के साथ नाइंसाफी सामने आई है। प्रदेश भर में सरकारी कालेजों में उर्दू के स्वीकृत कुल 61 पदों में से 28 रिक्त हैं। इनमें से प्रदेश के ब्यावर और किशनगढ़ सहित 21 कॉलेज तो ऐसे हैं, जिनमें उर्दू पढ़ाने वाला कोई नहीं है।

इसका कारण है कि इन कॉलेजों में उर्दू के एक-एक लेक्चरर का ही पद स्वीकृत है और वह भी खाली है। इससे भी ज्यादा चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि प्रदेश सरकार काॅलेज शिक्षा निदेशालय में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 918 पदों पर भर्ती करने जा रही है, लेकिन इसमें उर्दू के मात्र 5 ही पद शामिल किए गए हैं। इसका अर्थ यह है कि इस भर्ती के बाद भी 23 पद खाली ही रहेंगे। कॉलेजों में उर्दू पदों को लेकर सरकार ने आरटीआई में यह सूचना दी है। प्रदेश में कुल 39 सरकारी कॉलेजों में उर्दू पढ़ाई जाती है। इनमें कुल 61 पद उर्दू लेक्चरर के स्वीकृत हैं। लेकिन इनमें से 33 पदों पर ही उर्दू के लेक्चरर कार्यरत हैं।

प्रदेश के इन कॉलेजों में एक भी लेक्चरर नहीं

बारां कन्या महाविद्यालय, ब्यावर, बौंली, डीडवाना, जहाजपुर भीलवाड़ा, जैसलमेर, कामां, किशनगढ़, किशनपोल कन्या, लक्ष्मणगढ़ सीकर, मलसीसर, नागौर, नागौर कन्या, निम्बाहेड़ा, पहाड़ी भरतपुर आदि कॉलेजों में एक-एक ही पद स्वीकृत हैं, वे भी खाली हैं।

यहां एक से अधिक पद, वे भी खाली
बीकानेर डूंगर में 4 में से 2 पद, चूरू में 3 में से 1, झालावाड़ में 2 में से 1, कोटा कला कॉलेज में 5 में से 1, उदयपुर कन्या महाविद्यालय में 4 में से 2 पद खाली हैं।

इन कॉलेजों में उपलब्ध हैं व्याख्याता
अजमेर में 4 सीट, बांसवाड़ा में 1, बाड़ी में 1, बाड़मेर में 1, भवानी मंडी में 1, बूंदी में 1, कोटा कन्या कला में 1, सवाई माधोपुर कन्या आदि में एक सीट भरी हुई है।

5 साल पहले सभी 22 पदों पर हुई थी भर्ती
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 918 पदों पर 5 साल बाद भर्ती निकली है। इससे पूर्व 2014-15 में भर्ती निकली थी। तब 22 उर्दू लेक्चरर के खाली पद भरे गए थे। अब 5 ही पदों के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया आयोजित हो रही है।

सरकार ने जिन कॉलेजों में उर्दू विषय रखा है, वहां पद भरने का काम भी शिद्दत से होना चाहिए। पदों को बढ़ाते हुए सरकार को संशोधित विज्ञप्ति जारी करनी चाहिए।
-डॉ. शमशाद अली, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष, राज. उर्दू लेक्चरर संघ, जयपुर​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें