  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Ajmer
  • Now, Information On Electricity Consumption Will Be Available On Mobile, Inaugurated The Installation Of Smart Meters In Pushkar

पुष्कर में स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का किया शुभारंभ:अब मोबाइल पर मिल सकेगी बिजली उपभोग की जानकारी

अजमेर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का शुभारंभ करते डिस्कॉम के प्रबन्ध निदेशक
  • डिस्कॉम के प्रबन्ध निदेशक भाटी ने पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर शुरूआत की

बिजली उपभोक्ता स्मार्ट मीटर को मोबाइल की तरह पोस्ट पेड व प्रीपेड उपयोग में ले सकेंगे। स्मार्ट मीटर लगने से बिजली की छीजत में कमी आएगी एवं बिजली चोर छेड़छाड़ कर बिजली चोरी नही कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही डिस्कॉम के राजस्व में भी इजाफा होगा।

अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी.एस.भाटी ने सोमवार को पुष्कर में स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का शुभारंभ किया। भाटी ने बताया कि स्मार्ट मीटर लगने से निगम व आमजन दोनों को ही फायदा होगा। इसमे मीटर रीडर को रीडिंग लेने घर-घर नही जाना होगा। उपभोक्ता को बिजली गुल होने की जानकारी ऑनलाइन मिल सकेगी एवं मीटर में ऑनलाइन तरीके से लोड को घटाया व बढ़ाया जा सकेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि अगर इसके परिणाम सकरात्मक आते है तो डिस्कॉम के क्षेत्राधीन अन्य जिलों के उपखण्डों में भी स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर निदेशक वित्त एस.एम.माथुर, सचिव प्रशासन एन.एल.राठी एवं डिस्कॉम के अन्य अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

यह होगा फायदा
—स्मार्ट मीटर में लगी सिम की मदद से उपभोक्ता ऑनलाइन स्वयं का उपभोग देख सकेगा।
—उपभोक्ता बिजली का बिल भी ऑनलाइन डाउनलोड कर सकता है।
—स्मार्ट मीटर को मोबाइल की तरह प्रीपेड व पोस्टपेड उपयोग में लिया जा सकेगा।
—स्मार्ट मीटर लगने से निगम के राजस्व में बढ़ोतरी एवं बिजली छीजत में कमी आएगी।
—बिजली चोर मीटर में छेड़छाड़ कर बिजली की चोरी नही कर पाएंगे।
—बिजली चोरी या मीटर से छेड़छाड़ करने पर कनेक्शन ऑनलाइन ही काट दिया जाएगा।

