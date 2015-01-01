पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ा बिना मास्क प्रचार:अब अजमेर जिले के मसूदा विधायक राकेश पारीक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

सुनील कुमार जैन. अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
भिनाय क्षेत्र में चुनाव प्रचार की यह फोटो 18 नवम्बर को विधायक राकेश पारीक ने अपने फेस बुक पेज पर शेयर की।
  • केकडी विधायक व चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा भी गत दिनों हुए कोरोना से संक्रमित

कोरोना महामारी को लेकर जारी की गई गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन करना अब अजमेर जिले के मसूदा विधायक राकेश पारीक को भी भारी पड गया। पारीक की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है। चुनाव प्रचार में उन्होंने भी कई बार न तो मास्क लगाया और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा। अजमेर जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति ​सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए बीते दिनों से मसूदा व भिनाय क्षेत्र में विधायक राकेश पारीक भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे हुए थे। मंगलवार को जब उनकी तबीयत कुछ खराब लगी तो सरवाड में जांच के लिए नमूना दिया। अब उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। बताया जाता है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उनको जयपुर के राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ हेल्थ साइंस (RUHS) अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।

बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।
बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।

मसूदा विधायक राकेश पारीक के फेसबुक पेज पर गत दिनों शेयर की गई फोटो में वे बिना मास्क लगाए प्रचार करते दिख रहे है। वे गांवों में न केवल वे जनसंपर्क कर रहे है बल्कि सभाओं को संबोधित करने व स्वागत करने में भी मास्क नहीं लगाए हुए है। इतना ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी नहीं रख रहे।

बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।
बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।

अजमेर जिले के केकडी से विधायक व राज्य के चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए और उन्होंने भी कई बार न तो मास्क लगाया और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखा। अब विधायक राकेश पारीक कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिले में चल रहे चुनाव प्रचार में कई विधायक व नेता कोरोना गाइड लाइन का खुलकर उल्लंघन कर रहे है लेकिन प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही।

बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।
बिना मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रचार करते विधायक राकेश पारीक।
