दमकल विभाग:अब स्मार्ट सिटी फंड से नहीं हाेगी हाइड्राेलिक लेडर की खरीद

अजमेर2 दिन पहले
  • राज्य सरकार अपने स्तर पर खरीदकर दमकल महकमे काे सौंपेगी

राज्य सरकार अब नगर निगम के अग्निशमन दस्ते काे अत्याधुनिक उपकरणों औैर व्हीकल से भी लैस करेगी। इस फैसले के बाद स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अग्निशमन विभाग के लिए किसी भी बड़ी मशीनरी की खरीद-फराेख्त नहीं की जाएगी। यह निर्णय संबंधित विभाग के मंत्रालय स्तर पर तय हुआ है। अजमेर के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी फंड से 5 कराेड़ का हाइड्राेलिक लेडर खरीदा जाना था, पिछले दिनाें ही यह टेंडर निरस्त हुआ है। अब लेडर की खरीद राज्य सरकार के स्तर पर की जाएगी।
और यहां 3-3 मंजिलाें पर हैं ज्वलनशील पदार्थों के गोदाम

शहर में ज्वलनशील पदार्थों के गाेदाम बेसमेंट के साथ 3-3 मंजिलों पर भी हैं। यह केसरगंज, कवंडसपुरा, पड़ाव, पुरानी मंडी, कवंडसपुरा, नला बाजार, नया बाजार, दरगाह बाजार, डिग्गी बाजार सहित आसपास के बाजाराें में बड़ी संख्या में देखे जा सकते हैं। इनमें कई गाेदामाें के पास ताे रिहायशी क्षेत्र औैर बाजार हैं।

ज्यादातर गाेदामाें में फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम तक नहीं है। विगत वर्षाें में पुरानी मंडी, केसरगंज ईदगाह के पास, मूंदड़ी माेहल्ला, सौदागर माेहल्ला सहित आसपास के बाजाराें में इन्हीं तरह के गाेदामाें में भीषण आग लगने की घटनाएं हाे चुकी है।
अब राज्य सरकार स्तर पर हाेगी लेडर की खरीद

  • अग्निशमन विभाग के लिए हाइड्राेलिक लेडर की खरीद अब स्मार्ट सिटी फंड से नहीं हाेगी। इसका टेंडर निरस्त किया जा चुका है। ये लेडर राज्य सरकार खरीदकर विभाग काे साैंपेगी। - डाॅ. खुशाल यादव, आयुक्त नगर निगम व एसीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड

अग्निशमन बेड़े में दिए जा चुके हैं यह वाहन
स्मार्ट सिटी प्राेजेक्ट में शहर के फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम काे चाक-चाैबंद करने के लिए अत्याधुनिक मशीनाें औैर उपकरणों से लैस किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत अग्निशमन विभाग काे तंग गालियों में आगजनी की घटनाओं पर काबू के लिए 5 बाइक्स दी जा चुकी हैं। इसके अलावा 4 फायर टेंडर 4000 से 6000 लीटर क्षमता पानी वाले औैर फायर ऑफिसर के लिए एक जीप भी पूर्व में दी जा चुकी है।

वहीं, स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 767.70 लाख रुपए की लागत से नगर निगम के लिए हाेने जा रहे वाहनाें की खरीद में 44.60 लाख रुपए की लागत से 4 हजार लीटर फायर फाइटिंग व्हीकल, 93.20 लाख रुपए की लागत से 6 हजार लीटर का फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम औैर 9 लाख रुपए की लागत से एक फायर रेस्क्यू जीप खरीदकर जल्द ही अग्निशमन बेड़े में शामिल की जा रही है।

