पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क आयुक्त अजमेर आए:सूचना केन्द्र में चल रहे निर्माण कार्य का किया अवलोकन

अजमेर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग अध्यक्ष से मुलाकात करते सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क आयुक्त
  • राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग अध्यक्ष से की मुलाकात

राज्य के सूचना एवं जन सम्पर्क आयुक्त महेन्द्र सोनी गुरुवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर अजमेर रहे। उन्होंने यहां राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष भूपेन्द्र सिंह यादव से मुलाकात की और आयुक्त ने आयोग में सूचना एवं सम्पर्क विभाग की विभागीय पदोन्नति समिति की बैठक में भी भाग लिया।

आयुक्त ने सूचना केन्द्र में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत चल रहे निर्माण का भी अवलोकन किया। विभाग के अतिरिक्त निदेशक प्रशासन राजपाल सिंह यादव भी उनके साथ रहे। उन्होंने सूचना केन्द्र में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत तैयार किए जा रहे ओपन एयर थियेटर, पार्किग, सभागार एवं प्रदर्शनी दीर्घा का अवलोकन किया और विभागीय कामकाज की भी समीक्षा की।

सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क अधिकारी भानु प्रताप गुर्जर ने उन्हें ओपन एयर थियेटर, पार्किग, सभागार एवं प्रदर्शनी दीर्घा, डिजीटल लाईबे्ररी एवं अन्य कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर सहायक सूचना एवं जन सम्पर्क अधिकारी संतोष कुमार प्रजापति सहित अन्य अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें