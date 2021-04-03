पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर संभाग:32 नगरीय निकायोंं में अजमेर को ही दिया गया ओडीएफ डबल प्लस

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • लगातार दूसरी बार नगर निगम अजमेर काे मिला प्रमाण-पत्र

अजमेर संभाग की 32 नगरीय निकायाें काे पछाड़ते हुए लगातार दूसरी बार नगर निगम अजमेर ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस का प्रमाण पत्र लेने में कामयाब रहा। गुरुवार दाेपहर काे मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ हाऊसिंग एंड डवलपमेंट ने नगर निगम काे ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस करने की घाेषणा करने के साथ ही ऑनलाइन प्रमाण पत्र भी अपलाेड किया।

नगर निगम काे लगातार दूसरी साल यह प्रमाण पत्र मिला है। निगम काे ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस हाेने की सूचना मिलते ही वहां अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियाें में खुशी की लहर छा गई। नगर निगम आयुक्त डाॅ. खुशाल यादव व कार्यक्रम प्रभारी सहायक अभियंता सीमा चाैधरी ने बताया कि गत वर्ष 2019 में 26 से 28 दिसंबर तक टीम ने आकर यहां औचक जांच की थी। इस साल भी 11 से 13 जनवरी के बीच टीम ने आकर यहां के विभिन्न स्थानाें का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

निगम काे दूसरे दिन पता चला कि काेई टीम शाैचालयाें सहित एसटीपी का निरीक्षण करके रिपाेर्ट तैयार कर रही है। यह रिपाेर्ट गाेपनीय हाेती है। हर साल निरीक्षण हाेने के कारण पूरे साल निगम अपनी व्यवस्था साल भर वैसे ही रखता है जैसे निरीक्षण के दाैरान हाेनी चाहिए। इसी कारण लगातार दूसरी बार पुरस्कार मिला है। गाइड लाइन के अनुसार संबंधित निकाय में वह सभी व्यवस्थाएं व सुविधाएं हाेनी चाहिए जाे वहां की आमजन की मूलभूत सुविधाओं में शामिल है।

यह हाेती है जांच

  • सहायक अभियंता सीमा चाैधरी ने बताया कि खानपुरा स्थित 20 एमएलडी ओर आनासागर स्थित 13 एमएलडी सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का निरीक्षण किया।
  • शहर की Eबादी 5, 42, 321 गणना की गई।
  • कम्युनिटी शाैचालय 41, पब्लिक टाॅयलेट 21, बेस्ट टाॅयलेट 18 सहित शहर में आमजन के लिए बनाए गए शाैचालय की जांच के दाैरान साफ सफाई मिली।
