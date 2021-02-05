पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर पेट्रोल पंप हादसा:एक और व्यक्ति की मौत, अब तक 7 की जान गई; 3 अभी भी अस्पताल में भर्ती

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
29 जनवरी की शाम को पेट्रोल पंप पर हादसा हुआ था। - Dainik Bhaskar
29 जनवरी की शाम को पेट्रोल पंप पर हादसा हुआ था।
  • अजमेर में पेट्रोल पंप परिसर में बने टैंक से LPG गैस शिफ्टिंग करते समय 29 जनवरी को हुआ था हादसा

अजमेर के आदर्श नगर स्थित खालसा पेट्रोल पंप परिसर में बने टैंक से LPG गैस शिफ्टिंग करते समय लगी आग में झुलसे एक और व्यक्ति की शुक्रवार सुबह जवाहर लाल नेहरू चिकित्सालय में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इस हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 7 हो गई। वहीं 3 का अभी भी इलाज चल रहा है।

शुक्रवार सुबह इलाज के दौरान इस्माइल खान (45) ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने शव परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया। वहीं, हादसे में झुलसे पेट्रोल पंप मालिक सुरेंद्र दुआ (56), जादूगर बस्ती निवासी लतेश (40) और अशोक (25) का अभी इलाज चल रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि 29 जनवरी की शाम हुए हादसे में तबीजी निवासी ट्रक चालक शब्बीर (30) की मौके पर ही जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई थी। वहीं, दूसरे दिन पेट्रोल पंप मालिक के इकलौते बेटे जतिन दुआ (31) और कर्मचारी मो. ताबिस की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद उपचार के दौरान ही गुलाब बाड़ी निवासी रवि कुमार (52), मोहम्मद इकबाल (30) और सौरभ जैन (30) की भी मौत हो गई।

LPG का टैंक खाली करते वक्त हुआ था हादसा
पेट्रोल पंप परिसर में LPG का टैंक बना था, जो 7 साल से बंद था। इस टैंक को CNG में कन्वर्ट किया जाना था। इसमें करीब 100 लीटर LPG थी। जिसे वॉश करने के लिए जेनरेटर लगाया गया। इस दौरान भारत पेट्रोलियम व इंडियन ऑयल के अधिकारी और अन्य लोग मौजूद थे। इसी बीच अचानक जेनरेटर में आग लग गई और ब्लास्ट हो गया। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि पास खड़ा ट्रक भी इसकी चपेट में आ गया था।

मृतकों के परिवार को 15-15 लाख रुपए देगी कंपनी
हादसे के बाद लोगों ने विरोध जताया और आईओसीएल दफ्तर में मृतकों व घायलों के परिजन व कंपनी के बीच समझौता हुआ है। समझौते में तय हुआ है कि आईओसीएल मृतकों के परिवार को 15-15 लाख रुपए और घायलों के परिवार को 2-2 लाख रुपए देगा। मृतकों के परिजनों को उनके वेतन का 90 प्रतिशत प्रतिमाह आजीवन दिया जाएगा। साथ ही, मृतक के आश्रित को नौकरी दी जाएगी।

