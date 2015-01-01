पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Online Duping Obtained OTP And Crossed 2.5 Lakh Rupees From Account, Victim Has Given Complaint Letter To Dargah Police Station And SP

ठगी:ऑनलाइन ठगाें ने ओटीपी हासिल कर खाते से पार किए ढाई लाख रुपए,पीड़ित ने दरगाह थाने और एसपी काे शिकायत पत्र दिया है

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिग्गी बाजार इलाके के निवासी युवक के खाते से ऑनलाइन ठगाें ने ढाई लाख रुपए पार कर दिए। पीड़ित ने दरगाह थाने और एसपी काे शिकायत पत्र दिया है। पीड़ित पंकज सेठी ने बताया कि उसने 9 नवंबर काे गूगल पे एप से किसी काे पांच हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर किए थे, लेकिन ट्रांजेक्शन फेल हाे गया। इसकी शिकायत उसने कस्टमर केयर के नंबर पर की थी, जहां से अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने उससे माेबाइल पर एक एप्लीकेशन डाउनलाेड करने काे कहा और आधार कार्ड और अन्य आईडी लेने के बाद उसने माेबाइल फाेन पर भेजे गए ओटीपी नंबर बताने काे कहा था। उसने नंबर की जानकारी दे दी।

