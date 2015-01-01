पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Online Registration For Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Begins, Next Year The First Indus Mahakumbh Will Be Organized In Leh Ladakh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन:सिंधु दर्शन तीर्थयात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू,अगले साल लेह-लद्दाख में होगा प्रथम सिंधु महाकुंभ का आयोजन

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिंधु दर्शन तीर्थ यात्रा, लेह लद्दाख को 25 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर अगले साल रजत जयंती के अवसर पर प्रथम सिंधु महाकुम्भ का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इधर सिंधु दर्शन तीर्थ यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन भी शुरू हाे गया है। इसमें देश-विदेश से तीर्थयात्रियाें ने पंजीयन शुरू कर दिया है। यह जानकारी केन्द्रीय प्रतिनिधि दीपेश सामनाणी के अजमेर प्रवास पर कार्यकर्ताओं काे संबाेधित करते हुए कही। तीर्थयात्रा के लिये प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में बैठकें आयोजित कर पंजीयन करवाया जा रहा है।

प्रदेश प्रभारी महेन्द्र कुमार तीर्थाणी ने बताया कि सिंधु महाकुंभ का आयोजन 19 से 27 जून तक दो ग्रुपों में किया जायेगा। यात्रा सड़क मार्ग जम्मू से लेह व चंडीगढ़ तक व दूसरा मार्ग चंडीगढ़ से लेह जम्मू तक और हवाई मार्ग में दिल्ली से लेह रहेगा। महाकुंभ के दाैरान 21 जून निर्जला एकादशी व 24 जून ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा को शाही स्नान का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यात्रा की पूर्ण व्यवस्था के लिए सामाजिक संगठनों को जोड़कर

तीर्थयात्रियों की व्यवस्था पर चर्चा की गई। यात्रा में संत महात्मा, विभिन्न मत पंथों के प्रमुखों को भी निमंत्रित किया जायेगा। बैठक में प्रदेश मंत्री (युवा) मनीष ग्वलाणी, जिला मंत्री मोहन तुलस्यिाणी, महानगर अध्यक्ष नरेन्द्र बसराणी, मंत्री महेश टेकचंदाणी, संगठन मंत्री मोहन कोटवाणी, घनश्याम भगत ठारवाणी, कमलेश शर्मा, रमेश वलीरामाणी, भगवान पुरसवाणी, किशन केवलाणी सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें