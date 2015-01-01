पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट:अगले माह में मिलेगी शहरवासियों को ओपन एयर थियेटर की सौगात

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
ओपन एयर थियेटर
  • लागत 1.30 करोड़, 450 दर्शकों की है क्षमता

अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अजमेरवासियों को दिसंबर माह में ओपन एयर थियेटर की सौगात मिलने जा रही है। 95 प्रतिशत काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। 1.30 करोड़ की लागत से तैयार किए गए ओपन एयर थियेटर की क्षमता 450 दर्शकों के बैठने की होगी।

सूचना केंद्र में 1073 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्रफल में नए ओपन एयर थियेटर का निर्माण किया गया है। मंच और थियेटर में फ्लोरिंग का काम पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। प्लंबिंग के कार्य के साथ-साथ बिजली फिटिंग का काम भी कर लिया गया है। वर्तमान में रंगरोगन का काम चल रहा है जो कि एक सप्ताह के भीतर पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा।

यहां पर स्टेज के साथ-साथ 50-50 वर्गमीटर के दो ग्रीन रूम महिला और पुरूषों के लिए बनाए गए हैं। 401 वर्गमीटर का थियेटर बनाया गया है। इसमें 450 लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था होगी। विशेष योग्यजनों के लिए रैप का निर्माण किया गया है। जल्द ही दर्शक अब यहां पर खुले आसमान के नीचे आयोजित होने वाले सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे।

165 वर्ग मीटर का स्टेज
ओपन एयर थियेटर में 165 वर्ग मीटर का स्टेज तैयार किया गया है। साथ ही दर्शकों की सुविधाओं का पूरा ख्याल रखते हुए थियेटर में आने-जाने के लिए तीन रास्ते बनाए गए हैं। महिला एवं पुरुषों के लिए अलग-अलग शौचालय का निर्माण किया गया है। यहां एक दफ्तर भी बनाया गया है।

कलाकारों को मिलेगा मंच
सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से ओपन एयर थियेटर का निर्माण किया गया है। इसके बनने के बाद स्थानीय कलाकारों को मंच मिलेगा। वे अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन कर सकेंगे। ओपन एयर थिएटर में आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेने वाले आगंतुकों (दर्शकों) के लिए पर्याप्त पार्किंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

