विजय दिवस मनाया:हमारी आन, बान और शान है सेना, दिलों में है सम्मान

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
  • शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी

अजमेर सांसद भागीरथ चौधरी के नेतृत्व में युवा भाजपाइयों ने 50 वां विजय दिवस समारोह मनाया और शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। किशनगढ में जयपुर रोड शहीद स्मारक पर सम्बोधित करते हुए सांसद चौधरी ने कहा कि भारतीय सेना, हमारी आन बान और शान है। इनका सम्मान हमारे दिलों में है। हिंदुस्तान की सेना बहुत शक्तिशाली है और केन्द्र सरकार सेना को ओर मजबूती प्रदान कर रही है।

भाजपा युवा नेता सूर्य प्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि 16 दिसम्बर 1971 को पाकिस्तान ने हिंदुस्तान के आगे घुटने टेक दिए। हमारी सेना हर मौसम में दुश्मनों से लोहा लेती है और हम उनकी वजह से आज चेन की नींद लेते है, इसलिए उनका सम्मान करना हमारा फर्ज है, उनकी हौसला अफजाई हर जगह होनी चाहिए। इस मौके पर युवा नेता साहिल अग्रवाल, शुभाशीष पारीक, जीतू जोशी, अभिषेक छिपा, उत्तम सोलंकी, विकास सिंह पंवार, सत्यनारायण यादव, मुकेश चौधरी, दीपक गौड़, बजरंग सिंह, विशाल वैष्णव, रणवीर शर्मा, अंकित कांकाणी, विश्राम गुर्जर, प्रदीप सोंलकी, दीपक शर्मा, बन्टी बन्ना, अश्वनी पारीक,चंदू चांवला, मुकेश दोलिया, दिनेश मोयल सहित अन्य भाजपाई मौजूद थे।

