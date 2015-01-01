पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:4 मरीजों की माैत, 180 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मिले, जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 14,609; अब तक 333 की मौत

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

जिले में शुक्रवार काे 180 नए काेराेना मरीज सामने आए हैं, जबकि चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोई सूची नहीं जारी की। देर शाम तक जिले में कुल मरीज 14,609 हाे गए। शुक्रवार काे चार काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की माैत हो गई। अब तक 333 की मौत हो चुकी है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से नए केसों की संख्या में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

यदि यही स्थिति रही ताे एक बार फिर जेएलएन के अन्य वार्डाें काे खाली करवाना पड़ सकता है। शुक्रवार काे शहर की अधिकांश डिस्पेंसरियाें में सैंपलिंग करवाए जाने के कारण सैंपलिंग का आंकड़ा 1473 तक पहुंच गया।

दो डिस्कॉमकर्मी पॉजिटिव, गनाहेड़ा पावरहाउस बंद

पुष्कर | निकटवर्ती ग्राम गनाहेड़ा स्थित डिस्कॉम के सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय के दो कर्मचारी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। इसके बाद ऑफिस को आगामी आदेश तक बंद कर दिया गया है। जिससे पावर हाउस में कामकाज प्रभावित हो गया है। एईएन मोहन सिंह जादौन ने बताया कि दो कर्मचारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद ऐहतियात के तौर पर पावर हाउस में कामकाज आगामी आदेश तक बंद किया गया है।

