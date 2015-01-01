पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज:महिला इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में बीटेक की 450 सीटों में से 145 पर ही प्रवेश,बड़लिया स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में भी 115 सीटें खाली हैं

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
काेराेना के कारण नार्थ इंडिया के एकमात्र महिला इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज की कमर ताेड़ कर रख दी है। काॅलेज में छात्राओं के एडमिशन नहीं हाेने से हालात खराब हाे रही है। काेराेना के कारण काॅलेज में इस सत्र में आधी सीटाें पर भी प्रवेश नहीं हाे पाए हैं। अन्य प्रदेश के 15 प्रतिशत काेटे में भी प्रवेश नहीं के बराबर ही है। काॅलेज की बीटेक की 450 सीटाें में से महज 145 सीटाें पर ही प्रवेश हुआ है। यानी 305 सीटें अभी भी खाली ही है। इधर बड़लिया स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज इस बार भी प्रवेश के मामले में बेहतर स्थिति में हैं। हालांकि यहां भी 115 सीटें खाली है, लेकिन प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा प्रवेश इसी काॅलेज में हुए हैं।

गाैरतलब है कि शहर के इन दाेनाें इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेजाें में 450-450 सीटें बीटेक में हैं। इन दाेनाें काॅलेजाें में प्रमुख रूप से सात सात ब्रांचेज हैं। प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेने के बाद बड़लिया स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज की 335 सीटाें पर प्रवेश हाे चुके थे। यहां 115 सीटें खाली रह गई थी। लेकिन माखुपुरा स्थित महिला इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में प्रवेश की स्थिति बेहद ही खराब रही है। यहां 450 में से 145 सीटाें पर ही प्रवेश हुआ है। मतलब यहां 305 सीटें अभी भी खाली हैं।

कश्मीरी काेटे में मिली है राहत
जानकारी के मुताबिक कश्मीरी विद्यार्थियाें के लिए बनाए गए केंद्र सरकार काेटे से करीब 7 कश्मीरी छात्राओं का यहां प्रवेश हाे चुका है। लेकिन अन्य राज्याें के लिए 15 प्रतिशत काेटे में इक्का दुक्का प्रवेश ही हुए हैं। ऐसे में इस काॅलेज की वित्तीय स्थिति भी प्रवेश नहीं हाेने से चरमराने तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज वित्तीय स्थिति खराब हाेने के कारण जूझ रहे हैं। काॅलेजाें में शिक्षकाें-स्टाॅफ काे वेतन तक देने के पैसे नहीं हैं।
सीधे प्रवेश से मिल सकती है राहत: अच्छी बात यह है कि अभी रिक्त सीटाें पर सीधे प्रवेश देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाे चुकी है। 28 नवंबर दाेपहर 12 बजे तक प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन किए जा सकते हैं। इसी शाम काे रिक्त सीटाें पर प्रवेश दे भी दिए जाएंगे। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि प्रवेश के अलावा अन्य राज्याें की छात्राएं भी इस प्रक्रिया में ऑन लाइन या ऑफ लाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा कर प्रवेश ले लेंगी।

