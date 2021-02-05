पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दरगाह उर्स:पाक जत्था नहीं आया, लेकिन चादर पेश कर मांगी, दोनों देशों के मजबूत रिश्तों की दुआ

अजमेर
दरगाह पहुंचे पाकिस्तान के भारत स्थित दूतावास में उप उच्चायुक्त आफताब हुसैन व अन्य - Dainik Bhaskar
दरगाह पहुंचे पाकिस्तान के भारत स्थित दूतावास में उप उच्चायुक्त आफताब हुसैन व अन्य

सूफी संत हजरत ख्वाजा मोइनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती के 809 वे उर्स के मौके पर पाकिस्तान के जायरीन का जत्था तो नहीं आया लेकिन, पाकिस्तान हुकूमत की ओर से सोमवार को चादर पेश की गई। पाकिस्तान के भारत स्थित दूतावास में उप उच्चायुक्त आफताब हुसैन ने गरीब नवाज की मजार पर चादर पेश कर भारत और पाकिस्तान के मजबूत रिश्तो के लिए दुआ की।

आफताब हुसैन जोहर की नमाज से पूर्व दरगाह पहुंचे। दरगाह के निजाम गेट पर अंजुमन के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष सैयद इकबाल चिश्ती और सैयद नातिक चिश्ती ने इस्तकबाल किया। कोविड-19 को देखते हुए चादर जुलूस के रूप में नहीं ले जाई गई। आफताब हुसैन ने निजाम गेट पर ही चादर सिर पर रखकर चादर को सैयद नातिक चिश्ती को सौंप दी। नातिक चिश्ती ने गरीब नवाज की मजार पर अकीदत का नजराना पेश कर दुआ की । दस्तारबंदी कर तबर्रुक भेंट किया।

गौरतलब है कि हर साल उर्स के मौके पर करीब 500 जायरीन पाकिस्तान से उर्स में शिरकत के लिए आते थे। इस बार उर्स में पाकिस्तान से आने वाले जायरीन का जत्था नहीं आया।

