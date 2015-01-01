पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलेगी जिले की सियासत:बगावत व खुलेआम पार्टी छोड़ने की घोषणा के बाद पलाड़ा दंपती 6 साल के लिए भाजपा से निष्कासित

अजमेर14 मिनट पहले
  • पार्टी प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के निर्देश पर महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा ने जारी किए आदेश

जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी से बगावत किए जाने पर वरिष्ठ नेता भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा और उनकी पत्नी जिला प्रमुख सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा को छह साल के लिए पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के निर्देश पर महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को पलाड़ा दंपती के निष्कासन संबंधी आदेश जारी किए। हालांकि अब भी उन सदस्यों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई जिन्होंने इस बगावत में पलाड़ा का साथ दिया और जिनकी वजह से भाजपा को चौथी बार जिला परिषद में अपना बोर्ड बनाने से हाथ धोना पड़ा।

भाजपा 21 सदस्य होने के बावजूद चुनाव हार गई और बोर्ड भी गंवा दिया। भाजपा देहात जिलाध्यक्ष देवीशंकर भूतड़ा और प्रभारी विधायक संजय शर्मा ने प्रदेश संगठन को पूरे घटनाक्रम से अवगत कराया। शर्मा ने बताया कि भाजपा से निर्वाचित सदस्यों को काफी समझाया गया और पलाड़ा को भी पार्टी से बगावत नहीं करने काे कहा गया लेकिन वे नहीं माने इसलिए भूतड़ा और शर्मा ने रिपोर्ट प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को भिजवा दी। प्रदेश महामंत्री भजनलाल शर्मा की ओर से भंवर सिंह पलाड़ा को निष्कासन संबंधी आदेश में कहा है कि उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा को जिला प्रमुख बनाने के लिए पार्टी से बगावत की।

उन्होंने जीत के बाद सीएम अशोक गहलोत, सचिन पायलट व चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा का आभार जताया तथा भाजपा छोड़ने की बात भी खुलेआम कही, जिसे अनुशासन भंग मानकर प्राथमिक सदस्यता से छह साल के लिए निष्कासित करने की घोषणा की गई है। सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा को जारी निष्कासन आदेश में कहा है कि उन्होंने भाजपा के सिंबल पर जिला परिषद के सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ा और पार्टी के टिकट पर जीत हासिल हुई। जिला प्रमुख के लिए जब महेंद्र सिंह मझेवला को प्रत्याशी बनाया तो उन्होंने निर्दलीय के तौर पर चुनाव लड़ा व वोट दिया।

पुष्कर, मसूदा और अजमेर उत्तर विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में पलाड़ा का खासा वर्चस्व

पलाड़ा पुष्कर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पहले चुनाव में हार के बावजूद एक दिग्गज नेता के रूप में उभरे। सुशील कंवर पांच साल तक जिला प्रमुख रहीं। 2013 में सुशील कंवर पलाड़ा ने मसूदा विधानसभा से जीत हासिल की। पलाड़ा का तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में दखल रहा है जिसमें पुष्कर, मसूदा के साथ अजमेर उत्तर भी शामिल है। इन तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में उनकी अपनी टीम और नेटवर्क है जो पार्टी पाॅलिटिक्स से अलग हटकर उनके साथ खड़ा रहता है। ऐसे में अगर पलाड़ा कांग्रेस में शामिल होते हैं तो कांग्रेस पार्टी को तो निश्चित रूप से उनके नेटवर्क का फायदा मिलेगा लेकिन कई कांग्रेसी नेताओं की जमीन उनके आने से खिसक सकती है। इधर भाजपा में उनके निष्कासन से बहुत से नेता खुश होंगे क्योंकि तीन-तीन विधानसभा में उनका दखल भाजपा नेताओं को भी नागवार गुजरता था।

जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में जिस तरह जीत हासिल की गई यह जनाधार के विपरीत जाकर जोड़तोड़ से हासिल की गई जीत है। पार्टी से बगावत कर अधिकृत प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ा जो अनुशासनहीनता है। कांग्रेसी नेता गुरुवार को अपनी कूटनीति बताते हुए खुश हो रहे थे, उप जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में उनकी बोलती बंद हो गई, भाजपा ने जानबूझकर उप जिला प्रमुख का प्रत्याशी घोषित नहीं किया ताकि पार्टी में मुखौटा लगाकर राजनीतिक जोड़ ताेड़ करने वाले एक्सपाेज हों और ऐसा हुआ भी है।
-देवीशंकर भूतड़ा, भाजपा देहात जिलाध्यक्ष

