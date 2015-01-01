पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुष्कर से खबर:पुष्कर सरोवर में आज से पंचतीर्थ स्नान,श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए प्रवेश मार्गों पर की बेरिकेडिंग

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
पुष्कर. पंचतीर्थ स्नान के दौरान उमडऩे वाली श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को रोकने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से पुष्कर के प्रवेश मार्गों पर लगाए गए बेरिकेड्स।

विश्वव्यापी कोरोना महामारी के कारण राज्य सरकार ने भले ही सालाना पुष्कर मेला निरस्त कर दिया है, जबकि बुधवार से पुष्कर सरोवर में कार्तिक मास का धार्मिक पंचतीर्थ स्नान शुरू होगा। स्नान के लिए उमडऩे वाली श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस ने पालिका के सहयोग से पुष्कर के सभी प्रवेश मार्गाे पर बेरिकेडिंग कराई है। पुलिस ने प्रवेश मार्गों के साथ-साथ मुख्य मंदिरों, घाटों व बाजारों में अतिरिक्त जाप्ता लगाया है। वहीं उपखंड प्रशासन ने पंचतीर्थ स्नान के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं।

बुधवार को प्रबोधनी एकादशी स्नान के साथ पुष्कर सरोवर में पंचतीर्थ स्नान आरंभ होगा। छह दिवसीय धार्मिक स्नान का समापन 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के मौके पर होने वाले महास्नान के साथ होगा। रामधाम तिराहे, बूढ़ा पुष्कर बाईपास मार्ग, नागौर मार्ग समेत शहर के सभी प्रवेश मार्गो पर बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं तथा अतिरिक्त जाप्ता भी तैनात किया है।

वहीं एसडीओ दिलीप सिंह राठौड़ ने मेला निरस्त किए जाने का हवाला देते हुए श्रद्धालुओं से अनावश्यक रूप से भीड़ नहीं करने के साथ-साथ कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि धारा 144 लागू की गई है। इसके तहत पुष्कर में सामाजिक, राजनैतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक कार्यक्रम व अन्य सभी बड़े सामूहिक कार्यक्रम, रैली, जुलूस, सभा आदि प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर 5 व्यक्तियों के आवागन व एकत्रित होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। पालिका के ईओ अभिषेक गहलोत ने बताया कि भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पालिका की ओर से माइक के जरिये लोगों को मेला रद्द होने की जानकारी दी जा रही है तथा कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करने की अपील की जा रही है। थानाधिकारी राजेश मीणा ने बताया कि नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।छह

छह दिन का होगा पंचतीर्थ स्नान
पुष्कर सरोवर में कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी से पूर्णिमा तक प्रतिवर्ष पांच दिवसीय पंचतीर्थ स्नान होता है। इस बार बारस तिथि दो होने के कारण पंंचतीर्थ स्नान एक दिन बढ़ कर छह दिन का होगा। पहला पंचतीर्थ स्नान 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी को होगा। जबकि 26 व 27 को दो दिन द्वादशी तिथि का स्नान होगा। 28 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी व 29 नवंबर को ब्रह्म चतुर्दशी तिथि का स्नान होगा। आखिरी पंचतीर्थ स्नान 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन होगा। इस दिन सरोवर में महास्नान होगा तथा महास्नान के साथ ही छह दिवसीय पंचतीर्थ स्नान संपन्न होगा।

