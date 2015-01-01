पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इंपेक्ट:राजस्थान की रोडवेज बसों में यात्रियों को मिलेगी सुविधा, प्रत्येक बस में स्पष्ट अंकित होंगे नम्बर

अजमेर3 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान रोडवेज
  • सात दिन में मुख्यालय भेजना होगा आगारों के मुख्य प्रबन्धक को प्रमाण पत्र

राजस्थान रोडवेज बसों में या​त्रियों को अब बसों में स्पष्ठ रूप से अंकित नम्बर दिखेंगे, ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या होने पर समाधान के लिए वे उन नम्बरों पर सम्पर्क कर सकें। रोडवेज की प्रत्येक बस में मुख्यालय के लेंडलाइन नम्बर, मोबाइल नम्बर, टोल फ्री नम्बर, ईमेल आई सहित आगार के मुख्य प्रबन्धक, प्रबन्धक (यातायात), प्रबन्धक (संचालन) के मोबाइल नम्बर स्पष्ठ अंकित करने के लिए गुरुवार को इस सम्बन्ध में रोडवेज के कार्यकारी निदेशक यांत्रिक रवि सोनी ने आदेश जारी कर दिए है। आदेश में यह भी निर्देशित किया गया है कि इस सम्बन्ध में सात दिवस के भीतर आगार के मुख्य प्रबन्धक को प्रमाण पत्र भी मुख्यालय भेजना होगा।

रोडवेज के कार्यकारी निदेशक यांत्रिक रवि सोनी की ओर से जारी किया गया आदेश
रोडवेज के कार्यकारी निदेशक यांत्रिक रवि सोनी की ओर से जारी किया गया आदेश

भास्कर ने 14 दिसम्बर सोमवार को राजस्थान रोडवेज: सफर ही नहीं, शिकायत करना भी मुश्किल, बसों से मिटा दिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित कर जानकारी दी थी कि यात्रियों को आरामदायक सफर की सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए राजस्थान रोडवेज ने शिकायत करने की सुविधा दे रखी है। इसके लिए बसों में आगे की तरफ मोबाइल नम्बर भी लिखवाए गए, लेकिन रोडवेज की अधिकांश बसों में यह नम्बर या तो मिट गए या फिर मिटा दिए गए। अगर कहीं लिखे हैं तो वे भी आधे अधूरे। रोडवेज की अनदेखी के चलते ऐसे में यात्री के लिए शिकायत करना भी आसान नहीं है।

इस खबर के प्रकाशन के बाद 17 दिसम्बर को राजस्थान रोडवेज के कार्यकारी निदेशक यांत्रिक रवि सोनी ने आदेश जारी सभी आगारों के मुख्य प्रबन्धकों को निर्देशित किया है कि रोडवेज की प्रत्येक बस में मुख्यालय के लेंडलाइन नम्बर, मोबाइल नम्बर, टोल फ्री नम्बर, ईमेल आई सहित आगार के मुख्य प्रबन्धक, प्रबन्धक (यातायात), प्रबन्धक (संचालन) के मोबाइल नम्बर स्पष्ठ अंकित करने होंगे। साथ ही अंकित करने के सम्बन्ध में सात दिवस के भीतर आगार के मुख्य प्रबन्धक को प्रमाण पत्र भी मुख्यालय भेजना होगा।

