जेएलएन अस्पताल अजमेर में बनेंगे पीडियाट्रिक एवं मेडिसन ब्लॉक:मरीजों को मिलेगी बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा, खर्च होंगे 64.30 करोड़ रूपए

अजमेर12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मेडिसन ब्लॉक : लागत 36.22 करोड़, 310 मेडिकल पलंग 
  • अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट

केंद्र सरकार के स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अजमेर संभाग के सबसे बड़े जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल में मरीजों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मिल सके, इसके लिए 64.30 करोड़ रूपये की लागत पीडियाट्रिक एवं मेडिसन ब्लॉक का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यहां पर महानगरों की तर्ज पर मरीजों को अत्याधुनिक चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मिलेंगी।

मेडिसन ब्लॉक : लागत 36.22 करोड़, 310 मेडिकल पलंग
जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल में स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 36.22 करोड़ की लागत से मेडिसन ब्लॉक का निर्माण कार्य आरंभ हो गया है। मरीजों को महंगे इलाज के लिए अब बड़े शहरों में नहीं जाना पड़ेगा, उन्हें महानगरों की तर्ज पर सुपरस्पेशिलिटी चिकित्सकीय सुविधाएं मिलने लगेंगी। जी-प्लस सिक्स मेडिसन ब्लॉक दो साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। नया मेडिसन ब्लॉक पूरी तरह से वातानुकूलित होगा। साथ ही नये भवन में स्मोक डिटेक्टर, स्प्रिंकलर और अग्निशामक यंत्र लगाए जाएंगे। आगजनी जैसी घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए यह उपकरण कारगर साबित होंगे।

मेडिसन ब्लॉक की विशेषताएं ....
—नया मेडिसन ब्लॉक 310 मेडिकल पलंग का होगा।
—20 चिकित्सकों की ओपीडी होगी।
—200 आउट डोर रोगियों के लिए वेटिंग रूम बनेगा।
—7 जनरल वार्ड और प्रत्येक वार्ड में 37 बैड होंगे।
—18 कोटेज वार्ड भी बनाए जाएंगे।
—40 सुपर स्पेशिलिटी आईसीयू ब्लॉक बनेगा।
— सेमिनार हॉल ओर फैकल्टी चैम्बर्स बनाए जाएंगे।

भूमिगत पार्किंग सुविधा
नए भवन में दो पहिया एवं चार पहिया वाहनों के पार्किंग की सुविधा रहेगी। मेडिसन ब्लॉक में आने वाले मरीज एवं उनके परिजन अपनी सुविधानुसार वाहनों को पार्क कर सकेंगे। वर्तमान में अलग-अलग ब्लॉक में अलग-अलग पार्किंग होने से मरीजों को भारी परेशानी होती है और एक ब्लॉक से दूसरे ब्लॉक जाने में भी उन्हें असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ता है।

पीडियाट्रिक ब्लॉक : लागत 28.08 करोड़ रुपए, छह मंजिला इमारत
पीडियाट्रिक ब्लॉक : लागत 28.08 करोड़ रुपए, छह मंजिला इमारत

पीडियाट्रिक ब्लॉक : लागत 28.08 करोड़ रुपए, छह मंजिला इमारत
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अस्पताल परिसर के 7 हजार 26 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्र में 28.08 करोड़ की लागत से 6 मंजिला इमारत का निर्माण शुरू हो गया है। इमारत में पीआईसीयू, एसएनसीयू, एनआईसीयू की सुविधाएं होंगी। ब्लॉक में एक स्ट्रेचर लिफ्ट इनडोर रोगियों के लिए बनाई जाएगी। नया पिडिएट्रिक ब्लॉक पूरी तरह से वातानुकूलित होगा। इसके बनने के बाद संभाग के नवजात शिशुओं एवं बीमार बच्चों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मिलेंगी।

बाल एवं शिशु रोग ब्लॉक की विशेषताएं
-पिडिएट्रिक ब्लॉक में 244 बैड होंगे।
-प्रथम तल पर पीआईसीयू 35 बैड क्षमता का होगा।
-द्वितीय तल पर एसएनसीयू 70 बैड क्षमता का होगा।
-तृतीय तल में एनआईसीयू 56 बैड क्षमता का होगा।
-भवन में स्मोक डिटेक्टर, स्प्रिंकलर और अग्निशामक यंत्र लगाए जाएंगे

मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग
स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत किए जाने वाले निर्माण कार्यों में पार्किंग सुविधा का विशेष ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में नए पिडिएट्रिक ब्लॉक में भी मल्टी पार्किंग का निर्माण होगा। एक हजार 407 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्र में बनने वाली पार्किंग में 91 चार पहिया एवं 592 दो पहिया वाहन पार्क किए जाएंगे।

