पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने किसानों दी राहत:लॉकडाउन के बकाया बिल पर अब 30 नवम्बर तक नहीं लगेगी पैनल्टी

अजमेर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर डिस्कॉम
  • बीपीएल एवं लघु घरेलू श्रेणी, जिनका मासिक उपभोग 50 यूनिट तक है, मिलेगा फायदा

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम ने किसानों को राहत प्रदान की है। डिस्कॉम के इस फैसले से किसान, बीपीएल व छोटे घरेलू उपभोक्ता लॉक डाउन पीरियड का बिल 30 नवम्बर तक बिना पेनल्टी जमा कर सकते हैं। प्रबन्ध निदेशक वी.एस. भाटी ने बताया कि कोविड महामारी के कारण उत्पन्न विषम परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए कृषि उपभोक्ताओं के माह मार्च, अप्रेल, मई एवं जून के विद्युत बिलों का भुगतान 30 जून तक स्थगित किया गया था। स्थगित भुगतान के बिलों के बकाया राशि को 31 अक्टूबर तक बिना किसी विलम्ब शुल्क के भुगतान की सुविधा प्रदान की गई थी। कृषि उपभोक्ता जो अपने बिल की राशि जमा नहीं करवा पाए है, उन्हें राहत देते हुए लंबित बिल की मूल राशि 30 नवम्बर तक जमा करवाने पर पेनल्टी अथवा विलम्ब शुल्क की छूट प्रदान की गई है। यह सुविधा बीपीएल एवं लघु घरेलू श्रेणी (मासिक उपभोग 50 यूनिट तक) के उपभोक्ताओं केे लिए भी 30 नवम्बर तक लागू होगी।

ई-मित्र केन्द्र का शुभारंभ
ई-मित्र केन्द्र का शुभारंभ

ग्रामीणों को मिलेगा फायदा

युवा कांग्रेस नेता सागर शर्मा ने कहा कि ई मित्र हर आयु वर्ग की जरूरत है। स्कूल, कॉलेज, नौकरी और सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेने के लिए आमजन को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पडेगा और ग्रामीणों को इसका फायदा मिलेगा। शर्मा ने सरवाड़ के पास जड़ाना में ई-मित्र केन्द्र का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रधान धाकड़, कांग्रेस नेता जब्बर आसाम, गोपाल धाकड़, राजेश शर्मा, अजय आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें