पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • People Kept Trampling The Kovid Rules Throughout The Day, If Strictness Increased Till 8 Pm Silence On Street Corners

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्फ्यू:दिनभर कोविड नियमों को रौंदते रहे लोग, सख्ती बढ़ी तो रात 8 बजे तक गली-नुक्कड़ों पर सन्नाटा

अजमेर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जगह : दरगाह, समय : रात 8 बजे
  • अजमेर जिला मुख्यालय के नगरीय सीमा क्षेत्र में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने रविवार काे रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू संबंधी आदेश जारी किया, जिसके साथ ही अजमेर जिले के नगरीय सीमा क्षेत्र में रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू हाे गया और सड़काें पर एक बार फिर लाॅकडाउन जैसा नजारा दिखा। शाम सात बजे दुकानें बंद हाेने लगी और लाेग अपने घराें की ओर लाैटने लगे। रात आठ बजे तक सड़काें पर सन्नाटा पसर गया।गरीब नवाज की महाना छठी होने के कारण दरगाह में हजारों जायरीन जुटे थे। इस दौरान कोविड नियमों की भी जमकर अनदेखी की गई। हालांकि, दरगाह कमेटी और पुलिस ने शाम 7:00 बजते ही दरगाह से जायरीन को होटल और गेस्ट हाउस पहुंचने के लिए आग्रह करना शुरू कर दिया था। रात 8 बजे तक दरगाह बाजार, नला बाजार, भीड़भाड़ वाला चिश्तिया मार्केट, लंगरखाना गली, अंदरकोट सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्र सूने हो गए। रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के साथ ही धारा 144 भी लागू है। इसके दौरान कार्यक्रम की अनुमति भी सशर्त ही दी जा रही है।

प्रमुख बाजारों में पुलिस ने एनाउंसमेंट कर लोगों को घर भेजा

रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड आने-जाने वालों को टिकट दिखाने पर मिल सकेगी छूट

मेडिकल स्टाेर सहित जरूरी सेवाओ की दुकानें खुली रहीं। नगरीय क्षेत्र काे छाेड़कर बाकी जगह कर्फ्यू नहीं है। दरगाह बाजार और नया बाजार में सुबह से शाम तक जहां लाेगाें की रेलमपेल दिखाई दे रही थी, रात आठ बजे इन क्षेत्राें में भी सड़कें सूनी हाे गईं। अजमेर में करीब 560 विवाह समाराेह के लिए प्रशासन काे आयाेजकाें ने सूचना दी है।

कर्फ्यू से शादी समाराेह काे भी छूट दी गई है, ऐसे में कर्फ्यू के बावजूद समाराेह स्थलाें पर लाेगाें की आवाजाही रही। इसमें शादी समाराेह के आयाेजकाें के साथ ही मेहमान, कैटरिंग और विवाह संबंधी अन्य व्यवस्थाओं से जुड़े लाेगाें काे छूट दी गई है। शादी का कार्ड दिखाने, आयाेजन की फाेटाे या आयाेजक से बात कराने पर छूट दिए जाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। गुड्स व्हीकल काे भी कर्फ्यू के दाैरान छूट दी गई। रेलवे स्टेशन व बस स्टैंड पर आने जाने के लिए भी छूट दी गई इसके लिए यात्रा से जुड़े टिकट आदि के आधार पर आवाजाही की छूट दी गई है।

यहां भी सख्ती : सशर्त मिलेगी कार्यक्रमों की अनुमति
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश राजपुराेहित ने बताया कि किसी व्यक्ति, संस्था अथवा संगठन द्वारा सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, शैक्षणिक, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक सार्वजनिक एवं जन कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के संबंध में कार्यक्रम की बैठक व्यवस्था प्लान के साथ निर्धारित शर्तों के अध्यधीन अतिरिक्त जिला मजिस्ट्रेट (शहर) अथवा उप जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अनुमति प्रदान कर सकेंगे।

इसमें आयोजनकर्ता यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि आयोजन में भाग लेने वाले व्यक्तियों को अधिकतम संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। सामाजिक दूरी की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। फेस मास्क अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क-नो एंट्री की सख्ती से पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। प्रवेश एवं निकास बिन्दुओं पर एवं कॉमन एरिया में थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वाश एवं सैनेटाइजर के प्रावधान किए जाएंगे। कुर्सियों, सामान्य सुविधाओं एवं मानव संपर्क में आने वाले सभी बिंदुओं जैसे रेलिंग्स, डोर हैण्डल्स एवं सार्वजनिक सतह, फर्श आदि की बार-बार सफाई की जाएगी।
कर्फ्यू पर व्यापारियाें की अलग-अलग राय : कुछ व्यापारी जहां सरकार के आदेश से संतुष्ट दिखाई दिए और इसकी पालना पर सहमति जताई है, वहीं कुछ व्यापारिक संगठनाें ने इसे गैरजरूरी मानते हुए कहा कि बड़ी मुश्किल से अर्थ व्यवस्था पटरी पर आने लगी है और इस तरह कर्फ्यू लगाने से व्यापारी वर्ग काे वापस मुसीबत में डालने का काम किया जा रहा है। केवल रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू या दुकानें बंद करने से काेराेना नहीं रूकेगा, इसके लिए सरकार काे व्यापक इंतजाम करने चाहिए।

जगह : दरगाह, समय : सुबह 8 बजे जगह : दरगाह, समय : सुबह 8 बजे
जगह : दरगाह, समय : सुबह 8 बजे जगह : दरगाह, समय : सुबह 8 बजे
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें