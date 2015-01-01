पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • People Trust God, Medical Ministers Are Busy In Elections, Taking Public Relations And Election Meetings Without Wearing Masks

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देवनानी का बयान:जनता भगवान भरोसे, चिकित्सा मंत्री चुनाव में हैं व्यस्त, बिना मास्क पहने ही जनसंपर्क व चुनावी बैठकें ले रहे

अजमेर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री और विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा- सरकारी अस्पतालों में व्यवस्था चरमराई

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा है कि जनता को भगवान भरोसे छोड़कर चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा पिछले दिनों से अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पंचायत चुनाव के प्रचार में व्यस्त हो रहे हैं। वे बिना मास्क पहने ही जनसंपर्क व चुनावी बैठकें ले रहे हैं।

विधायक देवनानी ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए प्रदेश में सरकार ने धारा 144 लगा रखी है। बिना मास्क पहने घर से निकलने पर जुर्माना भी वसूला जा रहा है, लेकिन जब प्रदेश के चिकित्सा मंत्री ही न तो मास्क पहन रहे हैं और न ही धारा 144 की पालना कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अजमेर के जेएलएन अस्पताल सहित प्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सा व्यवस्थाएं चरमरा गई है। कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज और गंभीर मरीजों की जान बचाने के लिए आवश्यक प्रबंध तक नहीं है। बिना सिफारिशों के मरीजों को वेंटीलेटर तो दूर वार्ड में बेड तक नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें