प्रदर्शन:माखुपुरा इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में प्रदर्शन

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार काे माखुपुरा महिला इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के कर्मचारियाें ने प्रदर्शन किया। काॅलेज के स्टाफ सदस्य चंपालाल कुमावत ने बताया कि इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेजाें में शैक्षणिक और गैर शैक्षणिक स्टाॅफ सदस्याें काे वेतन नहीं रहा है। इसके विराेध में महिला काॅलेज के शिक्षक और कर्मचारियाें ने काॅलेज के मुख्य गेट पर एक घंटे तक प्रदर्शन किया।

सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक किए गए प्रदर्शन में मांग की गई है कि राज्य सरकार इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेजाें काे राजकीय का दर्जा दिया जाएऔर जल्द से जल्द वेतन की समस्या का समाधान किया जाए। इधर बड़लिया स्थित इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज के भी शिक्षक और कर्मचारियाें ने मंगलवार काे भी काली पट्टी बांध कर विराेध प्रदर्शन किया।

गाैरतलब है कि इस काॅलेज के स्टाॅफ काे पिछले दाे माह से वेतन नहीं मिला है। सभी ने प्राचार्य डाॅ उमाशंकर माेदानी काे मंगलवार काे भी ज्ञापन साैंपा और वेतन के अलावा काॅलेज में पैदा हुए वित्तीय संकट काे भी दूर करने की मांग की है।

