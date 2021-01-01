पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MDSU अजमेर:मार्च तक मिल सकता है स्थाई कुलपति; अधिसूचना जारी, मांगे आवेदन, अन्तिम तिथि 26 फरवरी

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
महर्षि दयानन्द सरस्वती विश्वविद्यालय - Dainik Bhaskar
महर्षि दयानन्द सरस्वती विश्वविद्यालय
  • दस साल का बतौर प्रोफेसर कार्यानुभव अनुभव
  • आवेदनकर्ता की उम्र 67 वर्ष से कम होना जरूरी

महर्षि दयानन्द सरस्वती विश्वविद्यालय को स्थाई कुलपति मार्च माह तक मिल सकता है। कुलपति पद के लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर आवेदन मांगे गए है। आवेदन के लिए 26 फरवरी अन्तिम तिथि है।

अधिसूचना के मुताबिक, कुलपति पद के लिए आवेदन करने वाले व्यक्ति को कम से कम बतौर प्रोफेसर 10 साल का कार्यानुभव, किसी भी यूनिवर्सिटी या कॉलेज का होना चाहिए या समकक्ष अनुभव योग्यता किसी भी रेप्यूटेडेट रिचर्स/एकेडमिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव संस्था का होना चाहिए। आवेदनकर्ता की उम्र 67 वर्ष से कम होना जरूरी है। आवेदन के साथ सभी जरूरी दस्तावेजों के साथ यह आवेदन 26 फरवरी 2021 शाम पांच बजे तक मेल करनी होगी। 26 फरवरी तक ही आवेदन और दस्तावेजों की हार्ड कॉपी एमडीएसयू में शाम पांच बजे तक रजिस्ट्रार के समक्ष जमा करानी होगी। यह आवेदन सीलबंद लिफाफे में देना होगा।

अधिसूचना जारी होने के बाद एमडीएसयू में नए कुलपति की नियुक्ति जल्द हाेने की उम्मीद भी बढ़ गई है। बताया जाता है कि फरवरी आखिरी सप्ताह तक चयनित नामाें की सूची राजभवन भेजी जा सकती है। ऐसे में मार्च माह तक नए कुलपति के नाम की घाेषणा हाेने की उम्मीद है।

वीसी सर्च कमेटी में शामिल
वीसी सर्च कमेटी की पहली बैठक शुक्रवार काे ऑनलाइन हुई थी। इसमें कुलाधिपति नाॅमिनी और कमेटी के चेयरमैन एनआईटी सिक्किम के डायरेक्टर प्राेफेसर महेश चंद्र गाेविल है। मदसविवि के बॉम नोमिनी मत्स्य यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति प्राेफेसर जेपी यादव, यूजीसी के नाॅमिनी के ताैर पर दीन दयाल यूनिवर्सिटी गाेरखपुर उप्र के कुलपति प्राेफेसर राजेश सिंह, राज्य सरकार के नाॅमिनी के ताैर पर जयपुर के प्राेफसेर पीएस वर्मा शामिल है।

इन्हें माना जा रहा है संभावित दावेदार
सूत्रों का कहना है कि अब तक संभावित दावेदाराें में राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी से रिटायर प्राेफेसर आरडी गुर्जर, उदयपुर के प्राेफेसर पीआर व्यास, उदयपुर के ही संजय लाेढ़ा, जयपुर के राजीव शर्मा सहित राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड के चेयरमैन डीपी जाराेली का नाम चर्चा में हैं।

पांच महीने से नहीं स्थाई कुलपति
एमडीएस यूनिवर्सिटी में करीब पांच माह से स्थाई कुलपति नहीं है। गत 7 सितंबर को कुलपति निवास पर एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो ने छापा मारा था। इस छापे में सबसे पहले वाइस चांसलर रामपाल सिंह के नजदीकी रणजीत सिंह को एक कॉलेज संचालक से 2 लाख 20 हजार की रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ा था। रंजीत को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद तत्काल वीसी रामपाल सिंह को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद कुलपति डॉ. आर. पी. सिंह निलम्बित और बाद में राज्यपाल ने पद से भी हटा दिया। फिलहाल अस्थाई रूप से कुलपति पद का कार्यभार ओम थानवी को सौंपा गया है।

