पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अजमेर नगर निगम में लागू होगा एम-गवर्नेंस सिस्टम:कार्मिकों को फील्ड से हाजरी और अधिकारियों को जांच की सुविधा मिलेगी

अजमेर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर नगर निगम
  • अजमेर स्मार्टसिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तैयार किया जा रहा मोबाइल एप

अजमेर नगर निगम में एम-गवर्नेंस सिस्टम लागू किया जाएगा। अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के माध्यम से एक मोबाइल एप विकसित किया जा रहा है। एप तैयार होने के बाद इस एप को प्ले स्टोर से डाउन लोड किया जा सकेगा। इस एप में 12 मॉड्यूल को शामिल किया गया है। इसका अस्सी प्रतिशत काम पूरा हो चुका है।
मैनेकल टेक्नोलॉजी नई दिल्ली की ओर से एम - गवर्नेंस सिस्टम तैयार किया जा रहा है। प्रमुख रूप से जीपीएस मॉड्यूल्य में उपस्थिति दर्ज की जाएगी। प्रमुख रूप से मार्क टू डे अटेण्ड्स में अधिकारी व कर्मचारी अपनी उपस्थिति कार्यालय के अलावा संबंधित साइट से फील्ड में भी लगाने में सक्षम होंगे। इस विकल्प में उन्हें दिनांक, समय, जगह के साथ टिप्पणी प्रस्तुत करनी होगी। उच्च अधिकारी अपने अधीनस्थ अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति का अवलोकन कर किसी भी समय जांच कर सकेंगे। फिल्ड मॉनीटरिंग के तहत इस एप में विकल्प प्रदान किए गए हैं। प्रमुख रूप से निरीक्षण की जानकारी, फिल्ड निरीक्षण रिपोर्ट, ई मेल भेजना, उच्च अधिकारी अधीनस्थ अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों के निरीक्षण कर अवलोकन व जांच कर सकेंगे।
यह सुविधाएं भी मिलेगी
प्रोजेक्ट ट्रेकिंग मॉड्यूल में व्यू प्रोजेक्ट, एड प्रोजेक्ट, माई रिपोर्ट की सुविधा प्रदान की गई है। इसी प्रकार
—व्यू प्रोजेक्ट में अधिकारी व कर्मचारी नगरनिगम के तहत संचालित प्रोजेक्ट काअवलोकन कर सकेंगे।
—हॉकर्स डिटेल में मौजूदा हॉकर्स की सूची दर्ज होगी। सूची के आधार पर अधिकारी हॉकर्स की जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।
एम चालान मॉड्यूल में एम चालान रिपोर्ट, जनरेट एम चालान, एम चालान ड्राफ्ट की सुविधा है। अधिकारी चालान से जुड़ी तस्वीरें व विवरण अपलोड कर सकते हैं।
टॉयलेट इंस्पेक्शन मॉड्यूल में निगम क्षेत्र में आने वाले सार्वजनिक शौचालयों की सूची नजर आएगी। नियमित स्वच्छता संबंधित निरीक्षण प्रस्तुत किया जा सकेगा।
रोड इंस्पेक्शन मॉड्यूल में अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी निरीक्षण संबंधी तस्वीर, विवरण व टिप्पणी दर्ज कर सकेंगे।
डस्टबिन इंस्पेक्शन में स्वच्छता एवं नियमित सफाई संबंधी निरीक्ष्ण किए जा सकेंगे।
पार्किंग मॉड्यूल में निगम क्षेत्र में पार्किग की सूची उपलब्ध होगी। स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स इसके तहत अधिकारी विशेष कार्य दल का गठन कर निरीक्षण कर सकेंगे।
गारबेज वेक्टर पाइंट मॉड्यूल में निगम क्षेत्र में गारबेज पाइंट की सूची प्रदर्शित की गई है।
हिन्दी और अंग्रेजी का उपयोग
इस एप की खास बात यह है कि इसे हिन्दी या फिर अंग्रेजी भाषा में ऑपरेट किया जा सकेगा। अधिकारी आपनी बात कार्मिकों को हिन्दी में संदेष भेज कर आसानी से बता सकेंगे।

यह होगा फायदा
अजमेर स्मार्ट सिटी के एसीपी हरीश चावला के अनुसार इस मॉड्यूल के कार्य प्रणाली में आ जाने से निगम के कार्योँ में काफी फायदे होंगे जैसे काम से कम कागजी कार्यवाही का उपयोग, कार्मिकों की ओर से किए गए कार्यों का एप में रिकॉर्ड दर्ज कराने से उच्च अधिकारियों एवं अधिनस्त कामिकों को संपूर्ण कार्य की जानकारी एप पर उपलब्ध होगी, जिससे फाइलों के निस्तारण संबंधित कार्यो में जल्द निर्णय लेने में सुविधा होगी एवं कार्य में तेजी आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें