जानलेवा हमले का मामला:पाेक्साे मामलात विशेष अदालत ने सुनाया फैसला, चार दोषियों काे दस-दस साल कैद

अजमेर4 घंटे पहले
नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ का विराेध करने पर उसके भाई व अन्य लाेगाें पर तलवार व लाठियाें से जानलेवा हमला करने के चार मुल्जिमाें काे विशेष अदालत ने दस-दस साल के कारावास से दंडित किया है।

पाेक्साे मामलात विशेष अदालत के न्यायाधीश राजेश चंद्र गुप्ता ने चाराें मुल्जिमाें काे विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत दाेषी पाते हुए प्रत्येक पर 63 हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी किया। जुर्माना नहीं देने पर अतिरिक्त कारावास भुगतना हाेगा।

मामले के अनुसार 27 अक्टूबर 2014 काे केकड़ी के अजमेरी गेट इलाके में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था। शिकायतकर्ता का कहना था कि आराेपी माेहम्मद आदि, माेहम्मद हनीफ उर्फ नेता, टीपू सुल्तान और माेहम्मद अहसान उसकी नाबालिग बहन पर फब्तियां कसते और आते-जाते अश्लील इशारे करते थे।

इसका उसने व अन्य लाेगाें ने विराेध किया ताे तलवार व लाठियाें से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया जिससे तीन जने गंभीर रूप से घायल हाे गए।

पुलिस ने पाेक्साे सहित आईपीसी की विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत चार्जशीट अदालत में पेश की जिसके आधार विशिष्ट लाेक अभियाेजक विक्रम सिंह शेखावत ने 16 गवाहाें के बयान दर्ज करवाए और 32 दस्तावेज प्रदर्शित किए गए। अदालत ने सुनवाई पूरी कर चाराें अभियुक्ताें काे मंगलवार काे सजा सुनाई है।

जाली दस्तावेज बनाने के आराेपी काे तीन साल कैद
जाली दस्तावेज बनाकर कृषि भूमि हड़पने के मामले में आराेपी बडलिया निवासी कृषि उपज मंडी के सेवानिवृत्त कार्मिक जयसिंह रावत पुत्र लाल सिंह काे अदालत ने तीन साल कठाेर कारावास की सजा दी है। न्यायाधीश डाॅ. शरद व्यास ने मुल्जिम पर पांच हजार रुपए जुर्माना भी किया है। परिवादी राजबीर सिंह ने आराेपी जय सिंह के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था।

परिवादी का कहना था कि उसके पिता शाेभासिंह के नाम कृषि भूमि थी, जिसे हड़पने के लिए अभियुक्त जय सिंह ने फर्जीवाड़ा करते हुए कूटरचित दस्तावेज तैयार किए। सिविल लाइंस थाना पुलिस ने आराेपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 420 के तहत चार्जशीट पेश की थी। अभियाेजन व परिवादी पक्ष की ओर से अभियाेजन अधिकारी ज्याेति कुमारी व भगवान सिंह चाैहान ने पैरवी की।

