  Hindi News
  National
  Physiotherapist Scrutiny Examination: Out Of 3,012, Only 1,865 Candidates Appeared For The Examination.

परीक्षा:फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट संवीक्षा परीक्षा : 3,012 में से 1,865 अभ्यर्थी ही परीक्षा देने पहुंचे

अजमेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 61.92 प्रतिशत रही उपस्थिति, आज कृषि अनुसंधान अधिकारी संवीक्षा परीक्षा होगी

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग अजमेर द्वारा सोमवार को फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट संवीक्षा परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया। जयपुर व अजमेर में हुई इस परीक्षा में 3012 में से मात्र 1865 अभ्यर्थी ही परीक्षा देने पहुंचे, 1147 अनुपस्थित रहे। कुल उपस्थिति 61.92 फीसदी रही। अब मंगलवार को कृषि अनुसंधान अधिकारी-कृषि रसायन संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2020 का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

अजमेर में राजकीय सावित्री उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, मॉडल गर्ल्स सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल और पुलिस लाइन स्थित राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के अलावा जयपुर के 14 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर इसका आयोजन हुआ। परीक्षा का समय सुबह 10 बजे का था, लेकिन अभ्यर्थियों का केंद्र पर पहुंचने का सिलसिला सुबह 9 बजे पहले से ही हो गया था। केंद्रों पर अभ्यर्थियों की गहनता से तलाशी ली गई। दोपहर 12 बजे परीक्षा छूटी। पेपर दो ही घंटे का था।

आयोग सचिव शुभम चौधरी ने बताया कि अजमेर में 597 में से 361 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने पहुंचे जबकि 236अनुपस्थित रहे। यहां पर 60.41 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही। जयपुर में 2415 अभ्यर्थियों में से 1504 अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने पहुंचे। 911 अभ्यर्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। यहां कुल 62.28 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही। दोनों जगह मिला कर 61.92 प्रतिशत उपस्थित दर्ज की गई है।

आज यह होगा पेपर
मंगलवार को प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक कृषि अनुसंधान अधिकारी-कृषि रसायन संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2020 का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बुधवार 25 नवम्बर को प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक निरीक्षक, कारखाना एवं बॉयलर्स संवीक्षा परीक्षा-2020 आयोजित की जाएगी।

