पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अजमेर के पटेल स्टेडियम में बनेगा मल्टीस्टोरी स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्पलैक्स:खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगी अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर की खेल सुविधाएं

अजमेर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटेल स्टेडियम में शुरू हुआ निर्माण कार्य।
  • 42.95 करोड़ की लागत से होगा निर्माण कार्य

अजमेर के पटेल स्टेडियम पर मल्टीस्टोरी स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लैक्स बनेगा। इस भवन निर्माण के लिए सभी प्रकार की डिजाइन एवं ड्राइंग तैयार कर ली गई है। इस ड्राइंग की मालवीय नेशनल इंस्टीट़यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (एमएनआईटी) जयपुर की ओर से जांच की जा रही है। स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 42.95 करोड़ की लागत से खेल सुविधाओं का विस्तार होगा।

पटेल एवं इंडोर स्टेडियम के आधुनिकरण का कार्य आरंभ हो गया है। आजाद पार्क में मल्टीस्टोरी कॉम्प्लैक्स का भवन निर्माण के साथ 25 गुणा 50 मीटर तरणताल की खुदाई शुरू कर दी है। बास्केट बॉल एवं एथेलेटिक ट्रेक का कार्य भी जल्द समानान्तर शुरू किया जाएगा। वर्तमान में निर्मित टेबल टेनिस कोर्ट का मरम्मत कार्य प्रस्तावित है। माह फरवरी—मार्च में होने वाली राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता से पूर्व उक्त कार्य करवा लिया जाएगा।

पटेल मैदान में बनेगी ड्रेन
बरसात के दौरान पटेल मैदान में पानी की पर्याप्त निकासी नहीं होने पर पानी भर जाता है। पानी भरने की वजह से खिलाड़ियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस परेशानी को देखते हुए फुटबाल मैदान का पूरी तरह से नवीनीकरण किया जा रहा है। इसके चारों और पानी निकासी के लिए ड्रेन बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित है।

जी प्लस थ्री बनेगा स्पोट्स कॉम्प्लैक्स
पटेल मैदान के गेट नंबर सात पर आजाद पार्क में 2150 वर्ग गज क्षेत्रफल में जी प्लस थ्री स्पोट्स कॉम्पलैक्स बनाया जाना प्रस्तावित है। पार्क में खुदाई कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है एवं राफ्ट फाउंडेशन का कार्य प्रगतिरत है। इसके अतिरिक्त यहां पर 48 खिलाड़ियों के ठहरने हेतु भवन भी बनाया जाएगा।

तरणताल की खुदाई का कार्य
पटेल मैदान में तरणताल की खुदाई का कार्य शुरू हो गयया है। यहां पर विश्व स्तरीय मापदंडों के आधार पर 25 गुणा 50 मीटर तरणताल का निमार्ण किया जाना प्रस्तावित है। पटेल एवं इण्डोर स्टेडियम में आधुनिकरण कार्य पूरा होने के पश्चात स्थानीय खिलाड़ियों को अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर की खेल सुविधाएं मिलने लगेंगी।

ये मिलेंगी सुविधाएं
स्टेडियम के आधुनिकरण के दौरान बैडमिंटन हॉल का रिनोवेशन करते हुए इसका विस्तार किया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार लॉन टेनिस एवं बास्केटबॉल के दो – दो कोर्ट का निर्माण किया जाएगा। वॉलीबाल का एक कोर्ट भी तैयार किया जा रहा है। राष्ट्रीय एवं अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय मापदण्डों को ध्यान में रखते हुए यहां पर फुटबॉल मैदान एवं का सिंथेटिक एथेलेटिक्स ट्रैक भी तैयार किया जाएगा।मल्टीस्टोरी स्पोट्स कॉम्पलैक्स में कई तरह के इण्डोर गेम्स खेले जा सकेंगे। प्रमुख रूप से कबड्‌डी, बॉक्सिंग, जूड़ो, कुश्ती एवं जिम के खिला​िड़यों को सौगात मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें