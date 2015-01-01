पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर में कांग्रेसियों ने मनाई जयंती:नेहरू के आदर्शों को जीवन में उतारने का लिया संकल्प

अजमेर में पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू की जयंती मनाते कांग्रेसी।
अजमेर शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से रविवार को भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एवं आधुनिक भारत के निर्माता स्व. पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू की जयंती मनाई गई। कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों, कार्यकर्ताओं ने जवाहर लाल नेहरू मेडिकल कालेज के सामने स्थित नेहरू की मूर्ति पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि दी। साथ ही उनके बताए आदर्शों को जीवन में उतारने व पदचिहृों पर चलने का आहृवान किया।

कांग्रेसियों ने सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह स्वतंत्र व सर्व शक्तिशाली देश बनाने के साथ गरीब मजदूरो, किसानों व बच्चों सहित अन्य वर्गो के लिए जो चाचा नेहरू ने किया, वह भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। आज जो भारत है, उसकी नींव नेहरू ने ही रखी। इस दौरान जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा, चाचा नेहरू का नाम रहेगा... नारे भी लगाए। शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष विजय जैन, महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष शबा खान, कुलदीप कपूर, अंकुर त्यागी, हमीद चीता सहित अन्य कांग्रेस पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

