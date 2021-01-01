पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
  • Police Team Led By Alwar Gate Police Station Officer in Charge Sunita Gurjar Caught Vicious Attacks, Many Incidents Erupted

चाेर गिराेह की गिरफ्तारी:अलवर गेट थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में पुलिस दल ने शातिराें काे पकड़ा, कई वारदातें उगली

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहन चाेर गिराेह के दाे शातिर धरे, सात मोटरसाइकिल बरामद

अलवर गेट थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में पुलिस दल ने वाहन चाेर गिराेह के दाे शातिराें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से चाेरी की सात माेटरसाइकिलें बरामद की गई हैं। आरोपियों ने वाहन चाेरी की कई वारदातें कबूल की है। आरोपी बाइक चाेरी कर अपने साथी मैकेनिक काे बेच देते थे, जहां मैकेनिक वाहनाें के पार्ट्स अलग-अलग कर उन्हें बेचता था।

एडिशनल एसपी सीताराम प्रजापत के अनुसार आरोपियों से कई वारदाताें के बारे में महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी मिलने की उम्मीद है। पहाड़गंज निवासी तरुण पुत्र धर्मेन्द्र ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि अज्ञात लाेग उसकी बाइक चाेरी कर ले गए। एडिशनल एसपी सीताराम ने सीओ मुकेश साेनी के साथ थाना प्रभारी सुनीता गुर्जर काे कार्रवाई का आदेश दिया था। थाना प्रभारी ने टीम के साथ मामले की तफ्तीश की और आरोपी भवानी खेड़ा निवासी भवानी सिंह और उसके साथी गेगल निवासी कालू पुत्र दल्ला काे गिरफ्तार किया।

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने कई वारदात कबूल की हैं। आरोपी भवानीसिंह अपने साथियाें के साथ मिलकर माेटरसाइकिलें चाेरी करता था और अपने साथी कालू रावत काे बेच देता था। कालू माेटरसाइकिल मरम्मत का काम करता था, चाेरी के वाहनाें के पार्ट्स अलग-अलग कर ग्राहकाें काे बेच देता था।

यह वारदात कबूलीं
आराेपी भवानी सिंह ने बिहारी गंंज सात पीपली के निकट, आदर्श नगर आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के बाहर, आदर्शनगर एचडीएफसी बैंक के बाहर, डीएवी सेंचुरी स्कूल के बाहर, पॉलिटेक्निक काॅलेज के सामने, शालीमार काॅलाेनी और परबतपुरा बाइपास इलाके से कई वाहन चाेरी करने की वारदात कबूल की हैं। तफ्तीश में कांस्टेबल ब्रजलाल, रामनरेश और सुखराम का भी याेगदान रहा।

