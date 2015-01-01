पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:मतदान दल रवाना, पहले चरण का चुनाव आज,केकड़ी, सावर, सरवाड़ और भिनाय पंस में होगा मतदान

अजमेर8 मिनट पहले
सुबह 9 बजे मतदान दलाें काे अंतिम प्रशिक्षण राजकीय पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज माखुपुरा में दिया गया।

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत पहले चरण का मतदान साेमवार काे हाेगा। मतदान का समय सुबह साढ़े 7 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक रहेगा। पहले चरण में केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समिति क्षेत्रों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। इस चरण में चार पंचायत समितियों में 2 लाख 98 हजार 637 मतदाता अपने मत का प्रयाेग करेंगे। यह मतदाता 64 वार्डों में प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला करेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि साेमवार काे पहले चरण के मतदान के लिए संबंधित पंचायत समितियाें में मतदान दल रविवार काे रवाना कर दिए गए हैं।

सुबह 9 बजे इन दलाें काे अंतिम प्रशिक्षण राजकीय पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज माखुपुरा में दिया गया। इसके बाद मतदान केंद्राें के लिए रवाना किया गया। दलाें के अलावा एरिया मजिस्ट्रेटों और जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट भी अपने अपने क्षेत्राें के लिए रवाना कर दिए गए। इस बार मतदान दलों को विभिन्न अलग-अलग स्थानों से सामग्री प्राप्त करने के स्थान पर सीट पर ही मतदान सामग्री प्रदान की गई।

पंचायत समितिवार बैठक व्यवस्था के अंतर्गत मतदान दल के सभी कार्मिकों को एक ही साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बैठाया गया। उनकी सीट के पास ही टेबल लगाकर सारी मतदान सामग्री पहले से ही उपलब्ध करा दी गई, जिससे भीड़ की स्थिति नहीं हुई।
आरक्षित मतदान दल भी
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि मतदान को सुव्यवस्थित ढंग से संपादित करवाने के लिए आरक्षित मतदान दल गठित किए गए हैं। पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र केकड़ी के लिए 4, सरवाड़ के लिए 5, सावर के लिए 4 और भिनाय के लिए 6 आरक्षित मतदान दल हैं। इनका मुख्यालय संबंधित तहसील कार्यालय रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए बूथ पर अलग-अलग ईवीएम मशीनें उपयोग में ली जाएगी।
आज रहेगा अवकाश
राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि पंचायती राज आम चुनाव-2020 के तहत जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के पहले चरण के तहत पंचायत समिति केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय की 64 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की 94 ग्राम पंचायतों के 840 वार्डों में मतदान हाेगा। इस मतदान दिवस पर इन क्षेत्राें में सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। अगर कहीं पुनर्मतदान की स्थिति बनी ताे उस दाैरान भी अवकाश रहेगा।
अतिरिक्त रजिस्ट्रार, चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक
आयोग ने आम चुनाव के तहत पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र केकड़ी, सरवाड, सावर, भिनाय, पीसांगन, अजमेर ग्रामीण और श्रीनगर के लिए राजस्व मंडल के अतिरिक्त रजिस्ट्रार आशुतोष गुप्ता को चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है।
चुनावी कार्मिकों को दूसरे दिन भी मानेंगे ड्यूटी पर
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि मतदान अधिकारियों और चुनाव ड्यूटी में नियुक्त सभी कार्मिकों को मतदान दिवस के बाद सामग्री संग्रहण के लिए वापसी देर रात्रि तक होने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में उन्हें दूसरे दिन भी चुनाव ड्यूटी पर माना जाएगा।

