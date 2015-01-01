पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव का दूसरा चरण:पीसांगन, अजमेर ग्रामीण एवं श्रीनगर पंचायत समिति में मतदान 27 को होगा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंचायत राज चुनाव
  • प्रशिक्षण के बाद एक दिन पहले बूथ पर पहुंचेंगे मतदान दल

अजमेर जिले में पंचायत राज चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के चुनाव 27 नवम्बर को पीसांगन, अजमेर ग्रामीण एवं श्रीनगर पंचायत समिति में होंगे। 26 नवम्बर को पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में प्रशिक्षण देकर मतदान दलों को बूथों के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली है।

दूसरे चरण के तहत पीसांगन के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 24 ग्राम पंचायतों के 134 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र, अजमेर ग्रामीण के 35 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 41 ग्राम पंचायतों के 237 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा 14 सहायक मतदान केन्द्रों एवं श्रीनगर के 21 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 25 ग्राम पंचायतों के 133 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

गौरतलब है कि पहले चरण में केकड़ी, सरवाड़, सावर और भिनाय पंचायत समितियों में 59.73 प्रतिशत मतदान 23 नवम्बर को हुआ। इसमें भिनाय में 62.39 , केकडी में 56.47 , सरवाड में 61.42 तथा सावर में 57.32 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

तीसरा चरण : 1 दिसम्बर
तीसरे चरण का मतदान जवाजा एवं मसूदा पंचायत समिति में एक दिसम्बर को होंगे। जवाजा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 46 ग्राम पंचायतों के 206 मतदान केन्द्रों, मसूदा के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 40 ग्राम पंचायतों के 210 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा एक सहायक मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान होगा।

चौथे चरण : 5 दिसम्बर
चौथे चरण का मतदान 5 दिसम्बर को अरांई एवं किशनगढ़ पंचायत समिति में होगा। पंचायत समिति अरांई के 17 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 22 ग्राम पंचायतों के 112 मतदान केन्द्रों तथा किशनगढ के 19 पंचायत समिति निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 33 ग्राम पंचायतों के 184 मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान होगा।

मतगणना 8 दिसम्बर को होगी
जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना कार्य संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से 8 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से किया जाएगा। संबंधित रिटर्निंग अधिकारी की ओर से जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख, प्रधान एवं उप प्रधान निर्वाचन के लिए निर्वाचित सदस्यों को बैठक का नोटिस 8 दिसम्बर को जारी किया जाएगा। जिला प्रमुख एवं प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 10 दिसम्बर तथा उप जिला प्रमुख एवं उप प्रधान की निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया 11 दिसम्बर को पूर्ण की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें