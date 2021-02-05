पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गरीब नवाज का 809वां उर्स:प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की चादर पेश; देशवासियों की सुख, स्वास्थ्य व समृद्धि की कामना की

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने पेश की चादर - Dainik Bhaskar
केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने पेश की चादर
  • केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी पहुंचे दरगाह

सूफी संत हजरत ख्वाजा मोईनुद्दीन हसन चिश्ती के 809 वें उर्स के मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से मंगलवार को चादर पेश की गई। पीएम मोदी की ओर से केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने चादर पेश की। प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने संदेश में उर्स की बधाई देते हुए देशवासियों की सुख, स्वास्थ्य व समृद्धि की कामना की।

नकवी दिल्ली से हवाई जहाज से किशनगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे। यहां से सड़क मार्ग से होते हुए अजमेर पहुंचें। केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी ने दरगाह पहुंचकर गरीब नवाज की मजार पर पीएम मोदी की ओर से चादर पेश की और जायरीन के नाम पीएम मोदी का संदेश पढ़ा। इसमें लिखा कि यह वार्षिक उत्सव कौमी एकता, भाई चारा व विभिन्न धर्मों, उनसे जुड़ी मान्यताओं की धरोहर को सहेजने का उत्सव है। सूफी विचारों से समाज में छाप छोड़ने वाले ख्वाजा साहब के इस उर्स की सभी को बधाई देता हूं।

नकवी ने इस दौरान कहा कि दरगाह पूरी दुनिया के लिए आदर्श का केन्द्र है। यहां एक तरफ पुष्कर है तो दूसरी तरफ दरगाह। यही सबसे बड़ी बात है। यहां अनेकता में एकता और एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत और यही मेरे देश की ताकत है। इस दौरान नकवी का दरगाह पहुंचने पर दरगाह कमेटी व अन्य की ओर से स्वागत भी किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें