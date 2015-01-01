पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेएलएन अस्पताल:प्रिंसिपल कर रहे हैं शिशु वार्ड की मॉनिटरिंग, पिछले साल 55 नवजात की हुई थी मौत

अजमेर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों के इलाज में कोताही नहीं करने के निर्देश

काेटा के जेके लाेन अस्पताल में नवजाताें की माैत से सबक लेते हुए अजमेर का जेएलएन अस्पताल प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। जेएलएन मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. वी बी सिंह खुद शिशु वार्ड की माॅनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। दाे दिनाें में पीडियाट्रिक यूनिट का उन्हाेंने दाे बार निरीक्षण कर लिया है। नवजाताें के लिए लगाए गए सभी वार्मर अभी काम कर रहे हैं। यहां तकरीबन 35 वार्मर लगाए गए हैं। इन सभी की जांच की गई सभी चालू स्थिति में मिले हैं।

नर्सिंग काे शिशुओं के लिए एडवांस में सभी प्रकार की दवाएं रखने के लिए भी कहा है। यदि जरूरत हाे ताे बाजार से भी खरीद करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। नर्सिंग व चिकित्सकाें काे कहा गया है कि शिशुओं के उपचार में किसी भी प्रकार की कोताही सहन नहीं की जाएगी। गत वर्ष काेटा की तरह ही अजमेर में 55 नवजाताें की माैत हाे गई थी। इन नवजाताें में कई विभिन्न बीमारियाें के भी थे। इसी से सबक लेते हुए अस्पताल प्रशासन ने इस साल विशेष सावधानियां बरतनी शुरू कर दी है।

परिजनाें काे जरुरत हाेने पर ही आईसीयू वार्ड में बुलाने के लिए कहा गया है ताकि संक्रमण नहीं फैले। शिशु वार्ड पर पूरी तरह से निगाह रखी जा रही है। अस्पताल अधीक्षक डाॅ. अनिल जैन ने भी बुधवार से अपना पद संभाल लिया है। उन्होंने बुधवार को वार्ड का दाैरा करके स्टाफ से फीडबैक लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें