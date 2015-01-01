पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Ajmer
प्रदर्शनी:बंदियों के बनाए प्राेडक्ट और शुद्ध मसाले अब आमजन काे भी उपलब्ध,‘भास्कर’ की खबर के बाद जेल प्रशासन ने परिसर के बाहर लगाई प्रदर्शनी

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेल परिसर के बाहर धनतेरस के माैके पर विक्रय प्रदर्शनी का आयाेजन किया गया।

सेंट्रल जेल के बंदियाें के बनाए प्राेडक्ट और मसालाें काे आमजन खरीद पाए, इसके लिए जेल परिसर के बाहर धनतेरस के माैके पर विक्रय प्रदर्शनी का आयाेजन किया गया। दैनिक भास्कर ने बंदियाें के प्रति सामाजिक सराेकर और सकारात्मक पहलू काे दर्शित करने के लिए पिछले दिनाें उनके द्वारा तैयार किए जाने वाले कपड़े, दरियां और मसालाें सहित अन्य प्राेडक्ट काे लेकर खबरें प्रकाशित की थी। इसका असर यह हुआ कि जेल प्रशासन काे उच्च स्तर से बंदियाें के बनाए प्राेडक्ट आमजन के लिए उपलब्ध कराने की मुहिम शुरू करने की अनुमति मिली और लाेगाें का भी इसके प्रति रुझान दिखाई दिया।

जेल परिसर में संचालित उद्योग की प्रदर्शनी विक्रय के लिए कैनोपी का उद्घाटन स्मार्ट सिटी के एडिशनल चीफ इंजीनियर अविनाश शर्मा व जेल अधीक्षक प्रीति चौधरी ने सामूहिक रूप से फीता काटकर व लाेक अभियोजक विवेक पाराशर व समाजसेवी राजीव शर्मा द्वारा दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया। इसके लिए कैनोपी आम जनता के लिए प्रारंभ की गई। जेल में सश्रम कारावास काट रहे बंदी जेल में काम कर मसाला उद्योग संचालित कर रहे हैं जिसमें मिर्च, धनिया व हल्दी तैयार की जा रही है। यह सभी मसाले पूर्णत: शुद्ध और बाजार से आधी कीमत पर उपलब्ध हैं।

इसके साथ ही जेल परिसर में हैंडीक्राफ्ट व हाथ से तैयार किए की हुई महत्वपूर्ण सामग्री के रूप में दरी, फर्नीचर, रेजी का कपड़ा, मास्क, फिनाइल इत्यादि सामग्री तैयार की जाती है जिसके एवज में सश्रम कारावास काट रहे बंदियाें को रोजगार मुहैया होता है। उन्हें मिलने वाली राशि में से कुछ राशि पीड़ित परिवार पक्ष को भी दी जाती है।
जनता से अपील की, बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने खरीदारी की
जेल प्रशासन ने इस संबंध में आम अजमेर शहर की जनता से अपील की गई है कि वे शुद्ध मसाले व हैंडीक्राफ्ट के आइटम बाजार से सस्ती दर पर केंद्रीय कारागृह अजमेर से खरीद सकते हैं। अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा भी घोषणा की गई है कि अजमेर के समस्त एवीवीएनएल के कार्यालयों में फिनाइल सेंट्रल जेल से ही क्रय करेंगे। इस कार्यक्रम में जेलर नरेंद्र स्वामी, अभिषेक शर्मा और फैक्ट्री सुपरवाइजर महावीर पंवार ने अतिथियाें का स्वागत किया। कैनोपी शुरू हाेते ही काफी संख्या में लोगों ने खरीदारी की और आम लोगों ने भारी मात्रा में मसाले दरिया इत्यादि खरीद कर सेवाओं का लाभ उठाया।
...ताकि बंदी आत्मनिर्भर बने
पुलिस लाइन की कैंटीन व सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों डिस्पेंसरी व अन्य राजकीय कार्यालयों सहित आमजन को भी केंद्रीय कारागृह अजमेर में तैयार की गई सामग्रियों को उपयोग उपभोग में लेकर उसे बढ़ावा देने की जरूरत है ताकि बंदी आत्मनिर्भर बनेंगे और सजा पूरी हाेने के बाद समाज की मुख्यधारा में लाैटने पर उन्हें यह राेजगार संबल प्रदान करेगा।

