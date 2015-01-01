पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परीक्षा:छह महीने की फीस जमा होगी तब ही बोर्ड परीक्षा फॉर्म भरा रहे निजी स्कूल

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा बोर्ड ने भी हाथ खड़े किए, कंट्रोल रूम फोन करने पर कहा- जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी से बात करो, बोर्ड इस मामले में कुछ नहीं कर सकता

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षाओं के ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने से पूर्व प्रदेश के कई निजी स्कूलों द्वारा विद्यार्थियों से 6 महीने की ट्यूशन फीस मांगने का मामला सामने आया है। उधर राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने भी अभिभावकों की मदद करने से हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं ,जबकि कुछ दिन पहले ही बोर्ड ने विज्ञप्ति जारी कर ऐसे मामले में मदद का वादा किया था।

अब बोर्ड के कंट्रोल रूम से अभिभावकों को जवाब दिया जा रहा है कि संबंधित जिले के शिक्षा अधिकारी से संपर्क कर इस मामले की शिकायत करें। बोर्ड ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया में किसी प्रकार की समस्या होने पर कंट्रोल रूम पर संपर्क करने के लिए नंबर जारी किए हुए हैं । इन नंबरों पर अन्य समस्याओं के साथ ही अभिभावक और कई विद्यार्थी यह सवाल भी कर रहे हैं कि उनके स्कूल पिछले 6 महीने की फीस मांग रहे हैं, जबकि वह इस अवधि में 1 दिन भी स्कूल नहीं गए। कोविड-19 के चलते स्कूल भी बंद था। पढ़ाई भी नहीं हुई फिर हम फीस कैसे भरें।

इधर सरकार भी जिस अवधि में पढ़ाई नहीं हुई उसकी फीस नहीं लेने के लिए कह चुकी है। इसके बावजूद स्कूलों द्वारा विद्यार्थियों से फीस मांगी जा रही है। विद्यार्थियों के सामने समस्या है कि यदि फीस नहीं भरी गई तो स्कूल संचालक उनका साल खराब नहीं करवा दें। कारण सीधा सा है, स्कूल को यदि फीस नहीं दी गई तो वे परीक्षा फॉर्म नहीं भर पाएंगे। विद्यार्थी को बोर्ड परीक्षा में बैठना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

अभिभावक इसलिए भी नाराज दिखे कि बोर्ड ने खुद ने ही इस तरह की परेशानी के समाधान के लिए टेलीफोन नंबर भी जारी किए थे। अब इस नंबरों पर जब संपर्क किया जा रहा है तो फिर बोर्ड अपना पल्ले झाड़ रहा है और शिक्षा विभाग से संपर्क करने के लिए कह रहा है। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि बोर्ड को भी इस मामले में दखल देकर विद्यार्थियों के परीक्षा फॉर्म भराने में मदद करनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें