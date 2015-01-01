पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:20 जनवरी तक निषेधाज्ञा लागू , संक्रमण राेकने के लिए उठाए कदम

अजमेर40 मिनट पहले
कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने अजमेर जिले में 20 जनवरी तक निषेधाज्ञा लागू की है। इसके तहत पांच या अधिक व्यक्तियों के एकत्र होने, शादी में 100 और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को शामिल हाेने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

इस दाैरान जुलूस व धार्मिक आयोजनों आदि पर राेक प्रतिबंध रहेगा। इस संबंध में जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने शनिवार काे दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस को वैश्विक महामारी घोषित करने के कारण मानव जीवन की सुरक्षा को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए निर्देश प्रदान किए हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में अजमेर जिले में दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 144 के तहत निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

