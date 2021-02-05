पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर डिस्कॉम:​​​​​​​निजीकरण को लेकर विरोध;  हाथी भाटा पावर हाउस पर धरना देकर किया प्रदर्शन

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
हाथी भाटा पावर हाउस पर धरना देकर प्रदर्शन - Dainik Bhaskar
हाथी भाटा पावर हाउस पर धरना देकर प्रदर्शन
  • अजमेर सहित सीकर, झुंझुनू, नागौर, भीलवाड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़, प्रतापगढ़, डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा, उदयपुर, राजसमंद जिलों से कार्मिकों ने भाग लिया

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ की ओर से निजीकरण के विरोध में हाथी भाटा पावर हाउस पर धरना देकर प्रदर्शन किया गया। इसमें अजमेर डिस्कॉम के 11 जिलों से पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया।

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ के संयुक्त महामंत्री विनीत कुमार जैन ने बताया कि अजमेर डिस्कॉम में प्रदेश के 11 जिले आते है। जिसमें अजमेर, सीकर, झुंझुनू, नागौर, भीलवाड़ा, चित्तौड़गढ़, प्रतापगढ़, डूंगरपुर, बांसवाड़ा, उदयपुर, राजसमंद शामिल है। डिस्कॉम में पर्याप्त मात्रा में स्थाई कर्मचारी होने के उपरांत भी निगम प्रशासन द्वारा 33/ 11 केवी जीएसएस का संचालन, FRT, MBC, रीडिंग कार्य, लोडिंग, अनलोडिंग, ट्रांसपोर्ट ऑडिट कार्य ठेके के माध्यम से कराए जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि निजीकरण के विरोध में लम्बे समय से आन्दोलनरत है और श्रमिक संघ ने अभियान चलाकर जनप्रतिनिधियों के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री को निजीकरण के विरोध में ज्ञापन सौंपे गए। शुक्रवार को सभी 11 जिलों से भारतीय मजदूर संघ के पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ता हाथी भाटा पावर हाउस पर एकत्र हुए और निजीकरण के विरोध में धरना देकर प्रदर्शन किया। दोपहर बाद विद्युत भवन पंचशील पहुंचकर अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेश्क को ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा।

