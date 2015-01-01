पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेंट्रल जेल में पहल:जेल की चारदीवारी में तैयार हो रहे हैं शुद्ध मसाले, बाजार दरों से लगभग आधी कीमत,सरकार हर साल चलाती है शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान, फिर भी नहीं थमी मिलावट

अजमेर3 घंटे पहले
सेंट्रल जेल के बंदियों द्वारा तैयार किए जा रहे हैं मसाले और अन्य उपयोगी उत्पाद

पंकज यादव | राज्य सरकार शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाती है ताकि आमजन को मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों से मुक्ति मिले लेकिन सरकार का यह प्रयास ज्यादा कारगर नजर नहीं आ रहा है। वहीं अजमेर की सेंट्रल जेल में बेहद कम संसाधनों के बीच बंदी शुद्ध मसाले तैयार करते हैं क्योंकि यहां मुनाफे का लालच नहीं है। मिलावटी मसाले बाजार जिस कीमत पर बिक रहे हैं, जेल में बनाए गए शुद्ध मसालों की कीमत उसकी आधी है। भास्कर की टीम ने सेंट्रल जेल अजमेर में जाकर देखा तो पाया कि बंदी यहां श्रम कारावास काे भुगतते हुए रोजगार भी हासिल कर रहे हैं।

जेल में बांदनवाड़ा निवासी गणेश अपने जुर्म की सजा काट रहा है जिसने करीब 20 साल आटे व मसाले की चक्की चलाई थी। अब जेल में गणेश ने अन्य बंदियाें को भी यह काम सिखाया है। जेल में मसाला पीसने की तीन अलग-अलग मशीनें हैं जहां मिर्च, हल्दी और धनिया पीसा जाता है। जेल अधीक्षक प्रीति चौधरी और जेलर नरेन स्वामी के दिशा निर्देश में उद्योग विभाग के सुपरवाइजर महावीर इस काम को करवाते हैं। इस उद्योग शाला में पीसे जा रहे मसालों में किसी तरह की मिलावट नहीं होती क्योंकि मुनाफा कमाना यहां उद्देश्य नहीं है। कच्चा माल जिस कीमत में आता है उसमें कैदी की श्रम शक्ति का मामूली व्यय जोड़कर ही कीमत तय होती है।

सरकारी विभागों की पुरानी कुर्सी मेज करते हैं ठीक

बंदी यहां कपड़ा व मसाले बनाने के साथ ही फिनाइल, झाडू व पोचा भी तैयार करते हैं। सरकारी विभागों में जो कुर्सियां व मेज टूट जाती है उन्हें यहां मरम्मत के लिए भेजा जाता है। कुर्सियों को ठीक करने और उनकी बुनाई सहित अन्य काम किया जाता है। अब स्वेटर बनाने का काम भी यहां शुरू होगा।

सकारात्मक पक्ष सामने लाने के लिए भास्कर की काेशिश जेल में बंदियाें के लिए धारणा आमताैर पर अच्छी नहीं हाेती है लेकिन उनका भी एक सकारात्मक पहलू है। भास्कर ने अजमेर सेंट्रल जेल प्रशासन से वार्ता कर कुछ दिन पहले कैदियों के जीवन व रोजमर्रा के कामकाज से जुड़े इस सकारात्मक पहलू को सामने लाने की कोशिश की, जेल में विभिन्न पहलुओं को देखा और परखा तो कई अच्छी बातें सामने आईं।

इसमें से जेल में चरखे और लूम पर कपड़ा व दरियां बुनने के हुनर पर भास्कर ने पूर्व में खबर प्रकाशित की थी। इसके साथ ही जेल की चारदीवारी के अंदर की दीवारों को अपनी पेटिंग से सुंदर और आकर्षक बनाने वाले पेंटर और उन कारीगरों के हुनर से भी वाकिफ करवाया था जिन्होंने बिना संसाधन के मूर्तियां और शौचालय तक बना दिए। बंदी आत्मनिर्भर बनें और वापस समाज की मुख्यधारा में लौटें तथा उन्हें अपने हुनर पर विश्वास कायम रहे, इसके लिए यह जरूरी है कि बंदियाें के बनाए गए सामान और मसालों के लिए बाजार भी उपलब्ध हो। सरकार को ऐसी व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए, जिससे जेल में बने उत्पाद के लिए बाजार मिल पाए।

