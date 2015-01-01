पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PWD लैब के हालात:बिना तकनीशीयन ही जांची जा रही है निर्माण कार्यों की गुणवत्ता

सुनिल कुमार जैन. अजमेर27 मिनट पहले
पीडब्ल्यूडी लैब में रखी मशीने व उपकरण
  • एक वैज्ञानिक, एक असिसटेंट टेस्टिंग ऑफिसर, दो लैब असिसटेंट के पद स्वीकृत, लेकिन कार्यरत एक भी नहीं

अजमेर जिले में करोड़ों के विकास कार्य करवाने वाले सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की गुणवत्ता जांच प्रयोगशाला में एक भी तकनीशीयन नहीं है। यहां एक वैज्ञानिक, एक असिसटेंट टेस्टिंग ऑफिसर, दो लैब असिसटेंट के पद स्वीकृत है लेकिन इन पदों पर वर्तमान में एक भी कार्यरत नहीं होने से सभी पद रिक्त है। ऐसे में कार्यों की गुणवत्ता जांच कैसे हो रही होगी, इसका अन्दाजा लगाया जा सकता है।

22 पद स्वीकृत, कार्यरत केवल 8
अजमेर में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग कार्यालय में गुणवत्ता जांच प्रयोगशाला है। जहां पर एक अधिशाषी अभियंता, दो सहायक अभियंता, एक वैज्ञानिक, एक असिसटेंट टेस्टिंग ऑफिसर, दो लैब असिसटेंट सहित अन्य मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारियों च सहायक कर्मचरियों के बाइस पद स्वीकृत है। गुणवत्ता जांच के लिए बनाई गई प्रयोगशाला में एक अधिशाषी अभियंता व पांच मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी व दो सहायक कर्मचारी तो है, लेकिन जांच करने वाले दो सहायक अभियंता, एक वैज्ञानिक, एक असिसटेंट टेस्टिंग ऑफिसर, दो लैब असिसटेंट के पद रिक्त है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी लैब
पीडब्ल्यूडी लैब

मशीने पर्याप्त, लेकिन स्टाफ नहीं
सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की इस प्रयोगशाला में सड़क, भवन सहित अन्य निर्माण में उपयोग ली जानी वाली सीमेंट, गिट्टी, डामर, कंकरीट, ब्रिक, क्यूब, ब्यूटीमन, पत्थर, ब्लॉक वाली सामग्री की गुणवत्ता जांच होती है। इसके लिए यहां पर पर्याप्त मशीने व उपकरण भी उपलब्ध है, लेकिन स्टाफ की कमी की वजह से इनका उपयोग भी नहीं हो पाता है।

आमदनी पर भी पड़ा असर
निर्माण विभाग की प्रयोगशाला में पंचायत राज विभाग की ओर से भी विभिन्न जांचे कराई जाती है, जिसमें शुल्क के रूप में आमदनी होती है। लेकिन स्टाफ नहीं होने के कारण यह जांच भी नाम मात्र की होने लगी है। ऐसे में आमदनी पर भी असर पड़ा है। साथ ही शहर में चल रहे अन्य निजी कार्यों की जांच भी निर्माणकर्ता अन्य निजी लैब पर करवाने को मजबूर है।

रिटायर्ड भी नहीं इच्छुक
इस सम्बन्ध में बात करने पर लैब के अधिशाषी अभियंता आर के माहेश्वरी ने बताया कि दो सहायक अभियंता, एक वैज्ञानिक, एक असिसटेंट टेस्टिंग ऑफिसर, दो लैब असिसटेंट के पद रिक्त चल रहे है और इन पदों पर संविदा पर रखने का प्रावधान है लेकिन राजकीय सेवा से रिटायर्ड ही लगा सकते है और कोई रिटायर्ड इच्छुक नहीं है। जहां तक जांच की बात है तो खुद को ही करनी पड़ती है। ऐसे में उतनी जांच नहीं हो पाती, जितनी हो सकती है।

