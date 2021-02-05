पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत बोले:राहुल गांधी आए, छाए और चले गए, खाट टूटी, मंच छूटा और इस पर टिप्पणी करने की जरूरत नहीं

अजमेर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत का स्वागत करती नवनिर्वाचित महापौर ब्रजलता हाड़ा व उपमहापौर नीरज जैन - Dainik Bhaskar
केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत का स्वागत करती नवनिर्वाचित महापौर ब्रजलता हाड़ा व उपमहापौर नीरज जैन
  • शेखावत ने कहा किसान आन्दोलन प्रायोजित, राजनैतिक हितों को साधने के लिए किसानों के कंधों का कर रहें इस्तेमाल

केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने कहा कि देश में चल रहा किसान आन्दोलन प्रायोजित है। लोकतंत्र के समर में जिन राजनैतिक दलों को जनता ने नकार दिया, ऐसे दल अपने राजनैतिक हितों को साधने के लिए किसानों के कंधों का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।

एक निजी कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए अजमेर आए शेखावत ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा कि राज्य के क्षेत्र विशेष के लोग राजनैतिक महत्वाकांक्षा के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं और उसे किसान आन्दोलन का नाम दे रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के राजस्थान दौरे के बारे में पूछने पर खींवसर ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी आए थे, छाए थे और चले गए। जो हुआ सब जानते है। खाट टूटी, मंच छूटा और इससे ज्यादा इस पर टिप्पणी करने की जरुरत नहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार को आम जनता ने पूरी तरह नकार दिया है। हाल ही में हुए राज्य के निकाय चुनाव में भी भाजपा को जनता का समर्थन मिला। इससे पहले शेखावत का नवनिर्वाचित महापौर ब्रजलता हाड़ा व उपमहापौर नीरज जैन आदि ने स्वागत भी किया।

मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर तीन साल पहले चर्चा की जरूरत नहीं

मुख्यमंत्री के चेहरे को लेकर भाजपा में चल रही उठापटक को लेकर सवाल पूछे जाने पर शेखावत ने कहा कि भाजपा परिवारभाव पर काम करने वाली पार्टी है और विचारधारा के आधार पर चलने वाली पार्टी है। अगर कोई कांग्रेस के कुशासन को उजागर करने के लिए कोई या किसी नेता के नेतृत्व में या कुछ लोग ऐसा करें तो उसको पार्टी में फूट मानना गलत है। राज्य में तीन साल पहले इसको लेकर कयास लगाना, प्रयास करना, निरर्थक और अनावश्यक है और इस पर चर्चा की जरूरत नहीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें