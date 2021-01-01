पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेट्रोल पंप हादसा:मृतकों के परिजन और ग्रामीण गैस प्लांट पर कर रहे प्रदर्शन, जबरन अंदर घुसने की कोशिश, मुआवजा देने की मांग

अजमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे मृतकों के परिजन।

अजमेर के आदर्श नगर स्थित एक पेट्रोल पर आग लगने के मामले में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 3 हो गई है। शनिवार सुबह इलाज के दौरान 2 और लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं, पेट्रोल पंप हादसे को लेकर मृतकों के परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने तबीजी गैस प्लांट पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे है। ग्रामीणों ने मुआवजे और दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की।

प्रदर्शन कर रहे राजेंद्र गेना का कहना है कि यह हादसा कंपनी अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से हुआ है और ऐसे में उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने जबरदस्ती इंडियन ऑयल डिपो के अंदर घुसने की कोशिश की। जिसका दरवाजा बंद कर दिया गया।

गौरतलब है कि पेट्रोल पंप परिसर में LPG का टैंक बना था, जो 7 साल से बंद था। इस टैंक को CNG में कन्वर्ट किया जाना था। इसमें करीब 100 लीटर LPG थी। जिसे वॉश करने के लिए जेनरेटर लगाया गया। इस दौरान भारत पेट्रोलियम व इंडियन ऑयल के अधिकारी और अन्य लोग मौजूद थे। इसी बीच अचानक जेनरेटर में आग लग गई और ब्लास्ट हो गया। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि पास खड़ा ट्रक भी इसकी चपेट में आ गया। इसमें बैठे ड्राइवर की झुलसने से मौत हो गई, जबकि 9 लोग झुलस गए।

कलेक्टर ने एडीएम की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी गठित
अस्पताल पहुंचे कलेक्टर प्रकाश राजपुरोहित ने कहा कि हादसा कैसे हुआ? इसकी जांच के लिए एडीएम की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। इसके बाद ही कुछ कहा जा सकता है।

बीपीसीएल टीम के सुपरविजन में हो रहा था काम

इंडियन ऑयल के अधिकारी सचिन कुमार ने बताया कि भारत पेट्रोलियम के पंप पर बीपीसीएल टीम के सुपरविजन में आईओसी की टीम के साथ काम किया जा रहा था। इसमें चालक शब्बीर इकबाल खान और मोहम्मद ताबिश इंडियन ऑयल से है। हादसा कैसे हुआ, अभी कुछ कहा नही जा सकता।

(फोटोज- मोहन ठाडा)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser