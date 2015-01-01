पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान:जागरूकता के लिए रंगोली बनाकर दिया कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश

अजमेर15 मिनट पहले
रंगोली बनाकर दिया कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश
  • बजरंग गढ़ चौराहे पर हुआ आयोजन

लायंस क्लब अजमेर पृथ्वीराज की ओर से कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने व जनजागरूकता के लिए बजरंग गढ़ चौराहे पर आकर्षक रंगोली बनाई गई। साथ ही सभी को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। प्रांतीय विशेष सचिव प्रचार राजेन्द्र गांधी ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चलाये जा रहे नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत भजनगंज स्थित ड्रीम इंडिया स्कूल की शिक्षिकाओं ने कोरोना पर रंगोली बना कर आमजन को जागरूक किया। कार्यक्रम संयोजक अमिता शर्मा ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि नगर निगम की डिप्टी कमिश्नर देविका तोमर थी।

तोमर ने कहा कि जब तक वेक्सीन नही आती, मास्क लगाना ही कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने में कारगर है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव आज की महत्ता है। हर नागरिक को सरकारी गाइड लाइन का पूर्णतया पालन करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कोरोना बचाव का संदेश देती आकर्षक रंगोली बनाने वाली शिक्षिकाओं कल्पना सिंगोदिया, यति शर्मा, चंचल सिसोदिया , लक्ष्मी शर्मा की सराहना की। इस अवसर पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के अलावा महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रांतीय सभापति आभा गांधी, राजकुमारी पांडे सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

